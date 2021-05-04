Puzzle Pieces raised more than $110,000 during its annual Lip Sync Battle fundraiser on Saturday.
Puzzle Pieces is a local nonprofit dedicated to serving individuals with intellectual disabilities by promoting independence, life skills, community access and involvement, social interaction, communication and self-worth.
This marks its fourth year of hosting the Lip Sync Battle, which Executive Director Amanda Owen said is the organization’s biggest fundraiser each year.
The event, as in years past, was held at the Owensboro Convention Center and hosted by WBKR’s Chad Benefield and Angel Welsh.
Owen said the event sold out in 47 seconds this year with 96 tables available for purchase, which is a far cry from the first Lip Sync Battle with only 42 tables.
This year was different, however, because of the capacity limit of eight people per table due to COVID-19.
Despite the pandemic, there were still about 800 individuals in attendance Saturday for the event.
The Lip Sync Battle entails performances from various local businesses and entities that compete against each other, the most anticipated of which is usually the Owensboro Fire Department vs. the Owensboro Police Department, Owen said.
This year saw performers mimicking performances from the likes of Prince, Lady Gaga, Motley Crue and others.
“The event is made from the people that are performing. They go all out — the time they spend, the money for costumes and then on top of that, they fundraise,” Owen said.
Decor and trophies are also supplied and made by Puzzle Pieces clients, according to Owen, which helps keep them involved in the process.
In total, from table purchases, fundraising efforts by participating entities and during the event, Puzzle Pieces was able to raise more than $110,000 this year, even with capacity restrictions. Last year, without restrictions in place, the event raised about $120,000, according to Owen.
“I think we’re just excited to get back to like some kind of normal,” said Public Relations Director Ashley Wedding. “We live off of fundraisers. Puzzle Pieces needs this money so that we can continue to serve our clients … this allows us to be able to do that.”
