Puzzle Pieces puts on 5th annual Lip Sync Battle

Local performers hit the stage at the Owensboro Convention Center on Saturday to sing along to some hit music for Puzzle Pieces’ annual Lip Sync Battle.
Puzzle Pieces is a local nonprofit dedicated to serving individuals with intellectual disabilities by promoting independence, life skills, community access and involvement, social interaction, communication and self-worth.
2022 marks the 5th year of holding the Lip Sync Battle, which executive director Amanda Owen said is the organization’s biggest fundraiser each year, bringing in a significant amount of donations each year.
Last year, the event brought in more than $100,000.
The event, as in years past, was held at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Owen said the event sold out in mere seconds this year with 106 tables available for purchase, which is a far cry from the first Lip Sync Battle with only 42 tables.
There were also 270 standing tickets as well.
Each year, Owen said the event gets bigger and bigger. This year, however, she said the event has officially reached capacity at the Convention Center for how many tables it can fit in the ballroom.
“It has just been really great to see how much the community embraces this event,” said Ashley Wedding, public relations director for Puzzle Pieces.
She said the event also had more sponsors this year as well.
“We have more people wanting to be a part of the event, and that’s really, really important to me,” she said.
Despite the pandemic, there were still around hundreds of individuals in attendance Saturday for the event, but Owen said the nonprofit worked to encourage mask wearing and safety precautions.
“I think right now, we just want everyone to be safe, but we also want to honor the performers that have put so much work and passion into making the event happen,” she said.
The Lip Sync Battle entails performances from various local businesses and entities that compete against each other, lip syncing and performing to hit music, the most anticipated of which is usually the Owensboro Fire Department vs. the Owensboro Police Department, Owen said.
Wedding said this year’s lineup was one of the best the nonprofit has had throughout the five-year run of the fundraiser.
Decor and trophies are also supplied and made by Puzzle Pieces clients, according to Owen, which helps keep them involved in the process.
Attendee Stephanie Rhinerson said she comes to the event every single year and “it never disappoints.”
“It’s for the kids and there’s no better way to give back to the community than to reinvest in the future of any kid, especially these kids,” she said.
Brandi Hughes said it was her first time attending the lip sync battle and she and a friend were there to support “the hose-handlers” and Puzzle Pieces, as a whole.
“It’s a great cause,” she said.
Kim Jewell, who was also in attendance said she wanted to support the organization and the fire dept. as well. The entertainment, she said, was an added bonus.
“It’s a great show and a great cause,” she said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
