In 2017, Puzzle Pieces sold all 700 tickets for its first Lip Sync Battle at the Owensboro Convention Center.
The event raised a little more than $30,000 for the agency that provides “a safe environment for individuals with intellectual disabilities and promotes independence.”
Fast forward six years and Saturday night’s Lip Synch Battle sold a record 2,000 tickets and raised a record $208,510.
Amanda Owen, founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces, said the event has sold out each year.
But the battle has been able to find more space in the center each year.
But now, it has reached capacity, she said.
Last year saw between 1,600 and 1,800 in the audience, Owens said.
She said a record 120 families in six states watched the competition online.
“It was a crazy year,” Owen said.
With the unexpected amount of money raised, she said, the agency’s budget now has “breathing room to survive the economy.”
Owen said the agency was hit hard by COVID 19 and the recent rapidly-rising rate of inflation.
She said, “We really care about the audience’s experience. So we don’t want it to be overcrowded. There is no way to add more seating.”
The contest was based on Spike TV’s “Lip Sync Battle,” where contestants compete to see who can best synchronize their lip movements with pre-recorded music.
It ran on TV through 2019.
Owen said RWRA won the overall grand championship Saturday night with its mash-up of songs related to “poop.”
“It was a great performance,” she said.
Glenmore Distillery won the Community Piece Award.
Puzzle Pieces opened its doors in September 2012.
The Lip Sync Battle is its biggest fundraiser.
