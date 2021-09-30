Puzzle Pieces announced Wednesday that it is a recipient of a $25,000 grant from State Farm.
The nonprofit was one of 40 organizations chosen by community voters to receive the Neighborhood Assist grant.
Puzzle Pieces will use the money to serve the growing autism population in western Kentucky by offering life and job skills through the Owen Autism Center (OAC) to offer families hope and serve individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Two thousand cause submissions were accepted in June. The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists, and public voting determined the top 40. In the 10 years of the program, more than 380 causes have received a total of $10 million to enact change in their communities.
To view the complete list of this year’s top 40 causes, visit www.neighborhoodassist.com.
