Puzzle Pieces has been selected as a State Farm Neighborhood Assist® Top 200 finalist.
The top 40 causes that receive the most votes will each receive $25,000.
Funding from this grant will go to serve clients in Puzzle Pieces’ Owen Autism Center, which teaches individuals with autism the skills they need to pursue a job and a college degree.
Residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for Puzzle Pieces to be a grant recipient up to 10 times per day at www.neighborhoodassist.com.
Voting ends at 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. The top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced Sept. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.