The coronavirus pandemic has forced Puzzle Pieces to cancel six fundraisers this year.
And Amanda Owen, who opened the nonprofit in 2012 to support people with intellectual disabilities, said its future could be in jeopardy if the pandemic forces more closures or if donations continue to drop as they have this year.
So, the organization’s Vision Committee has come with a drive-through barbecue fundraiser on Dec. 12 to try to bring in more money.
Owen said the barbecue event is the first of several new fundraising initiatives designed to raise $40,000 by February to support the clients.
She said, “We have been blessed with a supportive community the last eight years. But we understand that COVID has affected everyone in a big way.”
Owen said, “We hope that this fundraiser will be a win-win for everyone. Families that buy the delicious chicken and ribs don’t have to worry about dinner and can enjoy quality time with their loved ones and the money can be put toward supporting our clients’ direct care.”
Whole barbecued chickens are $10 and a whole rack of ribs is $25.
The money will be collected when a person orders.
And Owen said an online payment option will be available through Eventbrite — https://bit.ly/2TYW7Oq.
Ashley Wedding, public relations director for Puzzle Pieces, said, “We have a goal of selling 500 chickens and 500 racks of ribs and we estimate we are about halfway to that goal right now.”
She said, “We have a team of Puzzle Pieces friends and family selling tickets and they are very motivated to sell as much as possible to benefit our nonprofit. We have also had a lot of excitement from the community about the cooking teams we have preparing the meat and to support us during a time when we need it most.”
Owen said the staff will maintain social distancing during the Dec. 12 pick-up and customers will be given designated times to get their barbeque to keep the crowd small.
