Puzzle Pieces, a local nonprofit that serves individuals with intellectual disabilities, will be capping off its milestone anniversary in style with its “10 Year Celebration” at 6 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the RiverPark Center.
The event, sponsored by Owensboro Health, will include a “social embracing” cocktail hour with heavy hors d’oeuvres in the lobby. A cash bar will also be available.
The night will move onto an awards presentation inside Cannon Hall, where 10 awards will be given out to honor individuals and local businesses in the community that have helped build the foundation of Puzzle Pieces over the last decade and help the organization “thrive and not just survive.”
The official 10-year mark for Puzzle Pieces occurred back in September, but Amanda Owen, founder and executive director, is happy to conclude the end of 2022 with a grand finale.
“That night is going to be all about celebration,” she said. “We’re excited to celebrate with the people who mean the most to us.”
Puzzle Pieces started in 2012 after Owen left her job as a special education teacher and received a $50,000 start-up grant from Owensboro Health.
“If it wasn’t for that phone call from Owensboro Health giving us the starting foundation of that grant, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” she said. “It was one of the easiest and the hardest grants that I’ve ever written for.”
She also has personal ties to the client base that Puzzle Pieces serves, as her brother has a disability. She is grateful that the organization’s mission and her passion to help others has been embraced.
“When we first started off, I felt as though it was my dream of what I hoped for this community and what I hoped for people like my brother,” she said, “and now 10 years later, it’s not celebrating just my dream — it’s become more or less a community dream and the reason (that we have) over 400 families that we serve.”
In the past 10 years, Owen feels that the community “has made a shift” in terms of being more accepting and inclusive.
“I always say when we know better, we do better,” she said. “I think … what Puzzle Pieces does (with) advocacy is kind of break down the hard conversations (and) to have them in a very accepting (and relational) way.”
Like many industries and organizations, Owen said Puzzle Pieces faced similar obstacles with finances and retention due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Owen said there was a bright side.
“One thing that COVID did for us is it allowed us to see how essential we really were to our families and to our clients,” she said. “When you’re not able to provide the services due to a forced shutdown, …I think that was kind of the first moment really after eight years of being open that (we realized) we really are the piece for these families and for our clients.”
Owen said COVID helped the organization go back to finding its true roots.
“I think we are excelling more so today because of what we had to go through (with) COVID,” she said. “...I think we are stronger and better because of it, and we are way more in alignment to truly our purpose and why we do what we do.”
While the event will recognize the organization’s legacy, Owen said it will also be a time to look ahead.
“We’re actually going to celebrate … the plans and the visions for our next 10 years,” she said. “Ultimately, the end goal for us in the next 10 years is to continue to create opportunities — opportunities for those who have disabilities to live a purpose-driven life that gives them something that they can look forward to and invest in their own community.
“My biggest hope is that the community can see what we stand for, and what we have built and what we’re going to continue to build for this community.”
Tickets are $30 and are available at bit.ly/PPCelebrationTickets.
