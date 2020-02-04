Puzzle Pieces to host open house at new facility, prepares for Owen Autism Center

Donna Cannon, left, Rick Thompson, Leon Boarman and Amanda Owen unbox furnishings Monday in the Owen Autism Center’s 3- and 4-year-old room. The public will get a sneak peek of the center — a new division of Puzzle Pieces that is expected to open this spring — at Puzzle Pieces’ community open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at 2401 New Hartford Road.