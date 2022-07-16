Walking into Armstrongs Quality Motors is like stepping into the past.
Black-and-white family photographs adorn the walls alongside vintage metal signage, model cars sit on bookshelves, and, as of Friday morning, a black 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am sits on display in the one-car showroom. The car lot, at 1751 Triplett St., hasn’t changed much over the years — and that’s what owner Mark Armstrong prefers.
“If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” Armstrong said of his philosophy. “I’ve been doing business the same way my father did business, because it’s a success. If it works, I’m not going to change it. The idea of having marble floors or a desk that costs $5,000 — this desk has been here since 1991 — just doesn’t work here.
“I haven’t actually touched the building or changed anything since 1990.”
Quality Motors began in 1959 when Charlie Armstrong, an Air Force veteran from Cadiz, met his wife, Shirley, in Chicago and the two moved to her hometown of Owensboro to raise a family. Charlie Armstrong opened his first car dealership on Main Street (now Second Street), but construction of the old Owensboro hospital offered a new opportunity.
“What he realized was when they built the hospital, there would be a lot of traffic on Triplett Street,” Mark Armstrong said. “He liked this better than he liked Main Street, so he moved over to Triplett in the mid-1960s. Over here, it was originally his transport business for three car-haulers, and it was an old Gulf gas station.”
Quality Motors, which once had four locations in Owensboro, now operates solely out of the base office — and it’s by choice.
“With COVID, it hasn’t been that great for the last couple of years because we had to shut down for three months or so,” Mark Armstrong said. “But, since 1959, we’ve sold about 12,500 cars right here in Owensboro. That’s a lot of cars for a little car lot. It’s always been a family-owned thing. It’s been my dad and my older brother, then my dad and me. It’s always been in the family. Maybe I’ll have a grandson one day and he’ll want to be in the car business.
“Typically, we have about 20 cars stocked at one time. I’ve had as much as 40, and we used to be a bit bigger, but this is all I want. We’re small because we want to be small.”
Armstrong began working for his father after graduating from Daviess County High School in 1985. He bought the dealership in the early 2000s, but Charlie Armstrong, who died in 2020 at age 88, was always the true owner in his mind.
“Even when he retired, he still came down here everyday,” Mark Armstrong said. “As long as he was down here, I always considered it his lot. Even though my name was on the deed, it was his lot because Dad was the man and always will be. ... I don’t care if he was 90 years old, when he walked in the place, he was the owner until he died.”
Though trends have changed over time, the lot continues to cater primarily to families in Owensboro.
“We’ve always dealt with family-type cars, which used to be sedans and station wagons, but now it’s SUVs and pickup trucks,” Armstrong said. “Over the years, that’s changed. Right now, I can’t keep an SUV on my lot. I’ve got a few pickup trucks, but once winter hits, pickup trucks will pick up. Right now, everybody’s on vacation and getting ready for school. Last week, I literally bought five SUVs, and I have one right now. They move fast this time of the year.”
In addition to family vehicles, Armstrong prides himself on being able to locate any classic, antique or muscle car that a customer may want.
“If someone is looking for a ‘79 Trans Am, like ‘Smokey and the Bandit,’ I can find them one,” he said. “If they’re looking for a ‘72 Oldsmobile because that’s what they drove to school or that’s what they met their wife in, I can find it. It’s one thing looking on the internet, but it’s another thing going to a show. You don’t want to buy one of those cars online, because all of them look good from 20 feet away.
“We started doing it in the early 2000s. We might have to go to Detroit or Atlanta or somewhere else to do it, but if you’re looking for a particular car, odds are in two or three shows I can find what you’re looking for.”
Armstrong has owned several other enterprises over the years — a limousine business, commercial and residential rentals and a cab company — but the dealership has always held a special place in his heart. He always thinks back to a phrase that Joel Utley, the legendary Kentucky Wesleyan College basketball announcer, came up with during a local sports talk show in the early 1990s.
“He told me to come up with something I could read between segments,” Armstrong recalled. “I didn’t know what to say, but he did. ‘Handpicked cars, plainly-marked prices, warranties available. That’s quality. Armstrongs Quality Motors since 1959.’ It was so simple, and we used it because it tells you everything you need to know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.