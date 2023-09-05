Labor Day weekend is a time for many families to gather together and celebrate the end of summer.
The Roby and Scott families joined together at Legion Park on Monday for a reunion cookout.
Family member Lisa Bivins said when she was growing up, the families would meet every Labor Day for a reunion.
“As we got older, we don’t do it as often, but we try to do it every several years,” she said. “We all love each other and hang out with each other, just sit and talk.”
Bivins said all of the families are busy with their own lives and it can be hard to make the time.
“If you don’t make this happen, it won’t happen,” she said.
At Panther Creek Park, Utica Baptist Church was hosting its annual Labor Day picnic.
Shea Hicks, pastor of the church, said the picnic was held in Moreland Park prior to this year.
“It’s an opportunity for us as a church to get together and fellowship,” he said. “One of the neat things is being able to invite the people who are at the park to join us, and gives us an opportunity to reach out to our community.”
Hicks said the church tries to hold the picnic every Labor Day and averages 40 to 50 people in attendance.
“Before I came here 10 years ago, the church had a slogan that was ‘The church has left the building,’ and the church is not a building where we come to meet, the church is something that should be out in the community telling about the good news of Jesus Christ,” he said.
The spray park at Panther Creek Park was open Monday and several families were taking advantage of the water break from the heat.
Stormy Sowders and her husband brought their two children to the spray park.
“We go to parks as much as we can,” she said. “It’s important as a family unit to watch our kids play, grow and interact with other kids and build social skills and physical and mental development.”
Cody Robertson and his family were enjoying the nice weather with a small picnic in the park and letting his children play at the spray park.
“It’s a good time to cherish with your family and spend time together as one,” he said.
