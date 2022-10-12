RYAN QUARLES

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles speaks Tuesday at the 23rd annual Kentucky Women in Agriculture conference at the Owensboro Convention Center.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles made a stop Tuesday in Owensboro, but not to campaign as a Republican gubernatorial candidate.

Quarles was invited to the Owensboro Convention Center to speak at the 23rd annual Kentucky Women in Agriculture conference, where he celebrated women’s increased role in farming and touched on issues such as high food prices, the need for more meat processors throughout the state and mental health within the agriculture community.

