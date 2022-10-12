Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles made a stop Tuesday in Owensboro, but not to campaign as a Republican gubernatorial candidate.
Quarles was invited to the Owensboro Convention Center to speak at the 23rd annual Kentucky Women in Agriculture conference, where he celebrated women’s increased role in farming and touched on issues such as high food prices, the need for more meat processors throughout the state and mental health within the agriculture community.
Quarles said more than half of the chief executives within the Kentucky Department of Agriculture are women, including the first female state veterinarian — Katie Flynn.
“…Most of us who grew up on a farm, we know that it was Mom or Grandma that really made the decisions when it came to purchasing equipment, purchasing farms (and) what crops were sold,” Quarles told the group. “…Kentucky leads the nation … on the number of farmers who are female. At last count, 36.7% of all farmers in Kentucky are female.”
The need for more meat processors is another concern for Quarles.
According to Quarles, the food supply proved to be resilient during the height of COVID-19, but the pandemic also exposed some flaws.
“If you went to the grocery store two years ago and went to the meat section, you may have been limited to how much meat you could buy or a certain cut of meat you enjoyed buying was unavailable,” Quarles said.
To combat any future meat shortages, Quarles, a Scott County native whose family raises cattle and tobacco, said his office and the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board invested more than $7 million of tobacco settlement money into 30 different USDA meat processing facilities statewide.
“This is a long-term, strategic asset that we have, so we’re not as dependent on midwestern folks,” he said. “And we want to make sure there’s more capacity right here in our state.”
And although farm safety remains a priority, Quarles said the mental health of farmers, especially since the pandemic, has become a point of emphasis.
To help farmers coping with mental health issues, Quarles said that the Raising Hope campaign was started in the state.
According to raisinghopeky.com, the mission is to “promote the physical/mental health and safety of Kentucky’s farmers and farm families through translational research, prevention/intervention and community education/outreach informed by key stakeholders with the common goal to enhance quality of life for our farmers and farm families.”
“We always knew it was an issue in rural Kentucky, but I think, with the shutdowns during COVID, it only revealed a layer of the onion that we always knew was an undercurrent in our society — that we have a mental health crisis in America,” Quarles said. “…But when it comes to rural folks, sometimes we’re the last ones to ask for help.”
Prior to speaking at the conference, Quarles talked to the Messenger-Inquirer about running in a large field of Republican candidates for governor, which includes Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and State Auditor Mike Harmon.
“…As more people enter the crowded Republican primary, I’m focused on nobody’s race but my own,” Quarles said. “For me, I want to present a vision for Kentucky that hopefully the voters accept. …I’m not running against other Republicans; we’re just running for the same job.”
Quarles added that his two terms as agriculture commissioner have prepared him for the governor’s seat.
“I think experience matters and that will be a differentiating part of my campaign,” he said. “…One of the lessons I’ve learned over the years is that, for me, leadership is about building consensus and bringing Kentuckians together, and that’s part of my message.
“We need someone who’s going to unite our state.”
Quarles said he plans to spend the remaining days leading up to the Nov. 8 general election campaigning for other candidates before revving up his 2023 bid for governor immediately after.
“I’m a farm kid, and this part of the state is really rural; I’m just blessed that I had the opportunity to serve as a state rep.; I’m blessed to have the opportunity to serve as commissioner of agriculture,” he said. “Come win or lose, I’m just blessed to have the opportunity to run.”
{span}Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299{/span}
