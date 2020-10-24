Ryan Quarles, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture believes the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) free trade agreement will make North America a powerhouse.
Early this week, Quarles, who is also the and president of National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, led the United States delegation in this year’s 29th annual Tri-National Agricultural Accord. Among various topics of discussion was the vital role of states and provinces in making the USMCA a success, he said.
“The USMCA has delivered an era of modernized free and fair trade which will secure North America as the most powerful trading bloc in the world,” he said. “By leveraging our growing power as a North American trade alliance, we will expand the opportunities of current and future generations of farmers. And there’s no doubt state and provincial governments play a key role in this success.”
The accord represents a longstanding commitment among the senior state and provincial agricultural officials of Canada, the United States, and Mexico to work together collaboratively on agricultural trade and development issues.
Manitoba Minister of Agriculture and Resource Development Blaine Pedersen led the Canadian Delegation while the Mexican delegation was led by Secretary Carlos Muñiz Rodríguez, Hidalgo Ministry of Agricultural Development and President of the Mexican Association of Secretaries of Agriculture and Rural Development (AMSDA).
During this year’s accord, the three countries focused on USMCA implementation, state and provincial response to COVID-19, prevention, surveillance, rapid response to African Swine Fever and the future of agriculture through innovation; including gene editing.
This meeting of the minds was especially vital in terms of a united effort in facing COVID-19, Quarles said.
“As state and provincial governments, we are the leaders best suited to address the local and regional concerns of our farming communities,” he said. “Our mutual response efforts to the global COVID-19 pandemic are critical to the resilience of our rural communities, and strength of our increasingly more connected food supply chain. Together, we will work with our federal governments to expand resource availability, specifically to state and provincial agriculture departments for pandemic response efforts.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.