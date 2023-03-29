Agriculture commissioner and state governor candidate Ryan Quarles made a campaign stop at the Daviess County Republican Party meeting Tuesday at Old Hickory BBQ.
Quarles said he grew up farming, like many families on this side of the state.
“When I grew up in rural Kentucky, I learned a few things,” he said. “Number one, when you shake someone’s hand, it means something. Number two, when you look someone in the eye and make a promise, you better keep it. Number three, I learned the value of work ethic.”
At age six is when Quarles said be began working full-time for $1 an hour in a tobacco patch.
“When I was a kid, if I wanted a bicycle or CD player, I didn’t wait for the government to send me a check,” he said. “I went out there and earned it on my own. I think that’s something we’ve lost as a society.”
Quarles said when he graduated high school, his mother gave him the choice to work in tobacco or go to college.
“I ended up doing both,” he said. “I went to the University of Kentucky and was motivated. I took 27 credit hours a semester, picked up five degrees while I was there. I earned a full ride to Harvard University where I studied education law. I finished my doctorate at Vanderbilt (University).”
Quarles told the crowd that he and his supporters are going to put the effort in to beat Gov. Andy Beshear.
“It’s going to be tough, but what you’re going to get out of me is a farm kid work ethic that I’m proud of,” he said.
When Quarles was in his final stretch at UK, he ran for state legislature.
“At age 25, I defeated a 14-year incumbent Democrat in the Kentucky House of Representatives,” he said. “I was the first Republican since the Civil War to hold that seat.”
During the pandemic, Quarles said his focused on keeping Kentucky fed.
“For Andy Beshear to shut down restaurants like (Old Hickory BBQ) was wrong,” he said. “He shut down Main Street Owensboro; it was wrong. But big box stores were able to stay open.”
Quarles said Beshear kept students out of schools for longer than necessary.
“Our test scores have plummeted, and we sit here and wonder why,” he said. “Our teachers wanted them back in the classroom.”
When COVID-19 hit, Quarles said the rights of Kentuckians were taken away.
“(Beshear) violated our rights as Americans when he ordered state police to go to churches on Easter Sunday and take down license plate numbers,” he said. “Just because we lived in a once-in-a-century global pandemic does not mean our rights, freedoms and liberties as Kentuckians can be violated. We need to make sure he’s a one-term governor.”
Quarles said he is pro-life, endorsed by the Kentucky Right to Life organization.
“I’m a candidate that released a proposal to help fix our adoption and foster care program in Kentucky,” he said. “There are over 8,000 kids looking for their forever home, and we just released a plan to make that happen.”
Taking a stand with law enforcement is another campaign platform Quarles spoke about Tuesday.
“We’ve got to stand up for them across the country,” he said. “Louisville is a top-10 homicide city in the country, and we need a governor who is going to back the blue and back the badge.”
When it comes to law and order, Quarles said he believes there should be consequences for people caught selling drugs.
“Especially when it comes to fentanyl,” he said. “Including, when appropriate, people be charged with homicide for selling this stuff. I think they belong behind bars. But I’d also be a governor who believes in second chances.”
For those who are addicted to substances, Quarles said they deserve a second chance to go through recovery.
“What’s best for everybody is to get back into the workforce,” he said. “I know it doesn’t work all the time, but we need to focus on that as well.”
Quarles is also proposing more vocational and trade school programs.
“It needs to start not just in high school, but in middle school,” he said. “We have to have a conversation about the dignity of work in Kentucky.”
