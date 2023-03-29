QUARLES VISIT

Kentucky agriculture commissioner and governor candidate Ryan Quarles speaks Tuesday to the Daviess County Republican Party during a stop at Old Hickory Bar-B-Que.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Agriculture commissioner and state governor candidate Ryan Quarles made a campaign stop at the Daviess County Republican Party meeting Tuesday at Old Hickory BBQ.

Quarles said he grew up farming, like many families on this side of the state.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

