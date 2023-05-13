With early voting underway and just a handful of days before the Tuesday’s Republican primary, GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles said he was feeling optimistic about his chances of winning his party’s nomination.
“We have built a grass-roots campaign,” Quarles said, during a Friday evening stop at the downtown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 696.
Quarles, the state’s agriculture commissioner, said he has run a positive, “people first” campaign that has garnered support from voters, along with endorsements from 230 Republican officials.
The primary turnout will likely be low, Quarles said, despite the fact that there are 12 candidates in the GOP race for governor.
Quarles said he was confident he could win after the votes are counted on Tuesday.
“In a crowded field, the candidate with the biggest base and the most discipline will win,” Quarles said.
Owensboro was Quarles’ ninth campaign stop Friday. When asked what voters were focusing on this year, Quarles said the top concerns he hears about are law and order, inflation and education.
On crime, Quarles said he supports expanded treatment for people suffering from drug addictions, while also favoring punishments for drug traffickers. Quarles said a focus would be “giving people with addiction a second chance.”
Quarles said he would support teachers, and would work to expand vocational career training, even creating vocational programs in middle schools for interested students. Quarles said he also believes “parents should have a say-so” in what children are learning in schools.
Quarles said he would support the state’s energy sectors, and that, “I have a track record, when it comes to pushing back against federal overreach, especially when it comes to EPA (Environmental Protection Agency)” regulations.
Mental health resources would also be a priority, Quarles said. “We (want) to expand what we already started in the Department of Agriculture,” he said. The department’s Raising Hope website provides information on helping farmers and rural families deal with mental health issues, including providing a crisis line.
“We should check in with each other, and get rid of the unfortunate stigma” that can accompany mental health issues, he said.
Quarles said he would be a voice for rural Kentucky as governor.
“One of the strongest arguments we have made is I will be there for rural Kentucky,” Quarles said.
Later, Quarles said, “if you want a governor that thinks like you because they were raised like you, vote for Ryan Quarles. I have been there for rural Kentucky, and you can depend on me.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
