OWENWS-05-13-23 QUARLES VISIT

Ryan Quarles, left center, talks with David Smith, left, and his son, Preston, as Rep. DJ Johnson listens at right, during a GOP gubernatorial campaign tour by Quarles on Friday at the VFW Post 696 in Owensboro.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

With early voting underway and just a handful of days before the Tuesday’s Republican primary, GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles said he was feeling optimistic about his chances of winning his party’s nomination.

“We have built a grass-roots campaign,” Quarles said, during a Friday evening stop at the downtown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 696.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

