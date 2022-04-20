With the Kentucky Legislature having wrapped up its 2022 session, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles stopped in Owensboro on Tuesday to connect with members of the area farming community and elected officials.

Quarles said now that it is spring, there are a few things he would like to encourage Kentucky residents to do. The first of which is to support local farmers markets.

“They are just now opening up, some sooner rather than later, across the state,” he said. “We are proud to say we have 170-plus farmers markets throughout Kentucky.”

The opportunity to purchase more items locally has been something positive to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Quarles said.

“Some people have learned to cook again, and why not replace ingredients with ingredients that are grown right here in Daviess County,” he said.

Quarles said there are programs in place to help individuals throughout Kentucky better utilize their local farmers markets, such as the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. The program allows qualifying senior citizens to receive a $48 voucher that can be used to purchase food at farmers markets throughout the state.

“We have also done a good job of making our farmers markets more user-friendly for those on benefits like SNAP and EBT,” Quarles said.

The second thing Quarles would like to ask of Kentuckians is to share the road with their local farmers.

“We have a delayed planting season, and I know a lot of farmers here have been really anxious to get out in the field, because it has been really wet and cool,” he said. “As soon as it warms up and dries up they are going to be running full throttle across the rural roads of Daviess County, so please take time to share the road with farmers.”

With increased inflation and supply chain issues, as well as a lack of labor, Quarles said consumers are seeing higher prices at the grocery store, but it is important to remember those prices are net caused by farmers.

“Be understanding about why food prices have gone up; it is not the farmers’ fault,” Quarles said. “It is bigger economic issues, like out of control inflation right now.”

Lastly, Quarles said it is important to take the time to give a genuine “thank you” to the farmers throughout the community.

“Farmers work hard every day, and during the pandemic it is worth noting that farmers were classified as not just essential, but they are necessary,” he said. “You cannot Zoom-in or telecommute farming, so our farmers deserve a round of applause and a thank you.”

Quarles, a Republican who has served as commissioner of agriculture since 2016, said he is considering mounting a campaign for governor of Kentucky.

“I have been receiving a lot of encouragement from Kentuckians all across the commonwealth to consider running for governor,” Quarles said. “I think there is an opportunity for someone who understands rural Kentucky to work with our legislature and not fight them with countless vetos and help set an agenda that helps move Kentucky into a more prosperous state.”