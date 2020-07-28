Kentucky Department of Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is sounding the alarm on “foreign seeds.”
Washington state, Utah, Virginia and Kentucky have reported that citizens are receiving “unsolicited seed packets” that appear to have originated from China, Quarles said.
“It is incredibly important that if you receive a package of foreign or unfamiliar seeds, you report it to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture immediately,” he said. “At this point in time, we don’t have enough information to know if this is a hoax, a prank, an internet scam, or an act of agricultural bio-terrorism. Unsolicited seeds could be invasive and introduce unknown diseases to local plants, harm livestock or threaten our environment. If you have received such a package, do not plant the seeds and immediately contact the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.”
As of Monday, Clint Hardy, Daviess County agricultural extension agent, said he had not heard of anyone locally receiving questionable seeds via the mail.
Over the weekend, the KDA was notified of several Kentucky residents who had received the unsolicited seed packets via mail. The KDA is working with the USDA and various labs to identify and dispose of the seeds, which are still unknown, Quarles said.
“I want to reiterate: Do not plant the seeds,” he said. “We don’t know what they are, and we cannot risk any harm whatsoever to agricultural production in the United States. We have the safest, most abundant food supply in the world and we need to keep it that way.”
Those that have received the “suspicious packages” are encouraged to put them in an airtight bag and ship them to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s division of Plant Protection Quarantine at USDA-APHIS PPQ, P.O. Box 475, Hebron, Kentucky 41048.
They are also encouraged to immediately contact the Kentucky Department of Agriculture at 502-573-0282 or e-mail ag.web@ky.gov.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
