In addition to warmth in the winter months, quilts are often given as gifts to commemorate fond memories. From vacations to sporting events — and everything in between — quilts can serve many purposes.
The “Carryin’ on the Tradition XI” quilt exhibit will be on display in the Anne P. Baker Gallery through Sept. 3. This is the eleventh show by the Piecemakers Quilt Club of Hopkins County and will feature a variety of special projects. Additionally, the exhibit will include quilts and items made by members of the club.
Marsha Hardin, a member of the local quilt club and the chairperson for the show, said the quilts are as different and individual as the person who makes them.
“We do have traditional quilts,” she said. “We have quilters who are branching out of their comfort zone into a more modern zone, art-type quilts, and it is really good to see the renewal of art in the skill of quilting.”
One special quilt that came to Hardin’s mind, though it is one of the smaller quilts, is a collaboration between a club member, Sharon Boughman, and her 11-year-old granddaughter, Elliana.
“One of our member’s granddaughters drew the pictures of the dress and picked the fabric, and Sharon made the quilt from that,” said Hardin. “Which is great because our mission is to promote all forms of quilting and to cultivate future quilters.”
She said the club has quilters of all ages. Those in their 30’s and up to one who is not even a teenager yet.
“Anybody can quilt, we are seeing more and more young people getting into now,” said Hardin. “We are excited when young people are interested.”
She said a lot of women will start quilting when they are expecting their first grandchild.
“When they find out they are going to have a grandchild, they want to make a quilt like their grandmother did,” said Hardin.
One quilt on display is a rose pattern that was started by a member who has since passed away. Hardin said she bought the quilt from the woman’s husband and since it was 2/3 of the way completed she finished it.
Other quilts in the exhibit were made with a specific purpose in mind, she said. The club has several service projects like making quilts for the babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
“They will go to the NICU after the show,” said Hardin.
Some quilts are made for veterans receiving a Quilt of Valor, which has a patriotic theme, and some are made for children in the Build-a-Bed program for children who do not have a place to sleep.
The quilt exhibit has 130 quilts of all shapes, sizes and designs. Hardin said she was afraid there would not be enough quilts for the exhibit because of the pandemic.
“I was concerned that people would think we weren’t going to have a show and give all their quilts away, some of them did, but they got them back for the show,” she said.
She was also concerned that being isolated and not able to express their creativity may have stopped people from quilting, but she said a lot didn’t have any other outlet except to quilt.
The quilt club meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Hopkins County Extension Office. Hardin said because of COVID-19 they are limited on the number of people at each meeting. If anyone is interested, they need to contact a member so they can keep track of the number of people attending.
Anyone interested in joining the quilt club can contact the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts to be put in touch with a club member. The center is located at 2000 College Drive, or call 270-824-8650. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday in July.
