There are people in Owensboro who have never heard the Owensboro Symphony perform.
And Troy Quinn, the symphony’s music director and conductor, wants to change that.
He told the Owensboro Rotary Club on Wednesday that he and Gwyn Payne, the symphony’s chief executive officer, will be helping serve meals with Travis Owsley of Beverly’s Hearty Slice in Kendall-Perkins Park from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday with a brass quintet playing for the diners.
And Quinn, who is in his fourth year with the symphony, said musicians from the orchestra will be playing at the Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market, 1205 Triplett St., from 9 to 11 a.m. every Saturday this month.
On Saturday night at 7 p.m., the symphony will perform a free concert in McConnell Plaza on the riverfront with country singer Lee Greenwood.
“We’ll have the river rockin’ on Saturday night,” Quinn said. “This may be someone’s first concert.”
“We’re trying to bring music to everybody,” he said. “I love all kinds of music.”
Another free symphony event — “Tribute to the Circus” — is scheduled for the front lawn of Kentucky Wesleyan College on Aug. 28
And the Symphony Stroll will return to Smothers Park on Oct. 1.
Quinn said people in Owensboro love the symphony.
“I have never met anyone who doesn’t enjoy music,” he said.
Quinn said he didn’t learn to read music until he was in college and still conducts without sheet music because of his good memory skills.
“Doing music is a privilege, not a right,” he said.
Quinn said the symphony has “an incredibly high caliber of musicians.”
He goes to the University of Indiana in Bloomington each year to audition musicians for the symphony. But the symphony also attracts musicians from the Nashville and Louisville symphonies, Quinn said.
On July 1, he said, the symphony will raise the pay of its musicians.
Causeiq.com says there are 15 symphony orchestras in Kentucky.
Only the Louisville Orchestra, which is unionized, will pay more than Owensboro, Quinn said.
“We’re not a union orchestra, but we act like one,” he said.
Quinn is also music director for the Venice Symphony in Florida.
He has appeared on such television shows as “Glee,” “The Voice” and “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and recorded on “The Call of the Wild” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”
Quinn was also a stand-in for Shia LaBeouf on that movie and did a motorcycle scene with Harrison Ford.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
