If your pets need rabies shots or the feline and canine vaccines, Daviess County Animal Care & Control has something for you on Tuesday.
A vaccine clinic at is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. by the ballfields at Panther Creek Park, 5160 Wayne Bridge Road.
There’s a $10 charge — cash only — for the rabies shots.
The feline FVRCP and canine Da2pp vaccines will be free.
Ashley Thompson, director of Daviess County Animal Care & Control, said there are only 200 rabies shots and 200 of the vaccines for dogs and cats available.
And they will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis, she said.
Thompson said this is the county’s first vaccination clinic, but “we hope to have them at least yearly.”
Thompson said that although the clinic is scheduled to last until 3 p.m., it will end sooner if all the doses are gone.
She recommended that people get their as early as possible.
Thompson said people who can’t make it early that morning can call the animal shelter at 270-685-8275 to see if vaccines are still available before they drive to the park.
Animals must be on a lease or in a crate.
“We’re hoping to get a good crowd,” Thompson said.
She said pets from outside Daviess County are also eligible for the shots while supplies last.
The vaccine for cats stands for Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus, Panleukopenia — three highly contagious and life-threatening feline diseases that the vaccine protects against.
The vaccine for dogs stands for “distemper, adenovirus type 2 (hepatitis), parvovirus, parainfluenza” — potentially fatal infections for dogs.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
