While many Owensboro residents might not remember it, there was once a time when drag racers did not have to leave the city limits to line up their dragsters for some organized competition.

Known as both Owensboro Dragstrip and Owensboro Dragway, the 1/8-mile strip was once located on Veach Road and operated from 1958 until about 1970.

For Tom Blackford of Owensboro, the track provided him with an outlet to drag race his beloved 1956 Ford during the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Sitting in his garage next to a custom orange 1952 Studebaker Champion, Blackford recalled his drag racing days and how he first got interested in cars and hot rods.

“When I was in high school, we had a car club at Owensboro High School, and there were a whole bunch of us wannabe drivers that were members of the car club,” Blackford said. “I was in that car club and that is probably my first start.”

Around the time he went to work for Herb and Charles Kelley at their auto parts business as a teenager in 1956, Blackford got the bug to go racing.

“I had bought a 1953 Ford and I raced it at the Owensboro Dragstrip a little bit,” he said. “That was probably about 1959.”

Blackford soon upgraded to a 1956 Ford that had been a fleet car for Texas Gas, and along with his friend Bobby Poole, built it into a race car.

“I built the engine and got it going pretty good and ran it at the Owensboro Dragstrip,” Blackford said. “It started out as a (Ford) 312 (Y-block), and that is all I’ll say about it.”

Blackford said there was not a whole lot of professionalism in drag racing in the late 1950s, with the sport being lightyears away from the multi-million dollar industry it is today.

He did, however, sport a uniform, which was not standard practice at the time.

Blackford pulled out an embroidered jacket with “Kelley Auto Supply-Owensboro” and his 1956 Ford stitched into it.

“The Kelley Brothers, I guess you would say they sponsored me,” Blackford said. “That was back before people knew about sponsors, but I worked there and I could work on the thing whenever I wanted and get what parts I wanted.”

Soon, Blackford had a collection of trophies lining the walls of the auto parts store located at the corner of 4th and St. Elizabeth streets. In the early days, there were no cash prizes for the winner — just a trophy.

In the beginning it was trophies, finally when I amassed so many of them, I just quit taking trophies and started taking whatever they would give you for money,” he said. “The last couple of years, around 1965, I would take a little money and put it in a fruit jar and whenever the drag race season was over my wife and I would go to Panama City and that is what would pay for our vacation.”

Blackford said there was some good camaraderie amongst the racers at the time, but it depended on if you were in the blue oval or bowtie camp.

“If you had a Ford there was, if you were a Chevrolet guy, they had their own camaraderie, but over the years that is all history and we are friends now,” he said.

After switching to a Ford powered BB/altered race car in 1962 or 1963, Blackford raced for a few more years, winning at other area tracks such as Beech Bend in Bowling Green, but decided to hang up his helmet around 1965.

“I had gotten married and had a son and had bought a new house, so I sold the race car and quit,” Blackford said. “I had actually gotten kind of tired of it from doing it over the years. I had other responsibilities now.”

While it has been about 60 years since his drag racing days, Blackford said some people in Owensboro still recognize him as the guy with the black 1956 Ford, “racing those Chevrolets.”

Bill Payne was one of those guys in the Chevrolet camp.

Payne, now 85, said he upgraded his first car, a 1952 Chevrolet, with a 1954 Chevrolet engine to make some more horsepower.

When his brother ordered a new 1956 Chevrolet, Payne decided to order a faster one the following year. He soon took delivery of a black 1957 Chevrolet.

While he said he is not proud to admit he did his share of hot rodding on the streets as a teenager, he was soon competing at the Owensboro Dragstrip.

“I guess I was just looking for any kind of competition, and my car had the reputation just about all over as one of the fastest cars at that time,” Payne said.

At that time , there was a lot of competition between the Chevys and the Fords, he said.

“The Chevys seemed to have the edge on the Fords,” Payne said. “I guess I was lucky or fortunate, but I was almost unbeatable for a certain period of time in the class which I was running in.”

After competing in his 1957 Chevrolet for a period of time, Payne decided to step up to a rail dragster, powered by a modified 327 Chevy engine with a GMC 6-71 supercharger and twin Holley Carburetors.

According to the Aug. 18, 1963 edition of the Messenger Inquirer, the car was owned by Payne, Bobby Bowman and Robbie Miller, and weighed in at 1,400 pounds.

The story said, “It has run a quarter of a mile at Bowling Green in 9.86 seconds, a track record, and has the local strip time of 6.05 seconds for an eighth mile run.”

The article also reported that it was not unusual to see a large crowd at the Owensboro Dragstrip, where more than 150 drivers could be found competing in more than 30 different classes.

Payne said that he had been accused of cheating because he was friends with the flag starter at the dragstrip, but that was not the case.

In the days before an electronic Christmas tree signaled the drivers to start, someone would have to wave a flag to start the race. Each flagger had their own style, and it was not uncommon for drivers to study the starter and se what patterns he made, anything from a twitch to a muscle flex.

“You could tell and you had a little bit of edge there,” Payne said.

Like Blackford, by the time the mid 1960s rolled around, Payne decided it was time to leave his drag racing days behind him.

After getting into boat racing and having a serious accident on the river in his tunnel boat where he nearly drowned and also witnessing his son be hit by a car on his bicycle, Payne decided enough was enough.

“When I got enough, I never did go back to drag racing,” he said.

Owensboro Dragstrip would close in 1970, when its owner, reportedly under pressure from community leaders at the time, moved his track to the Windy Hollow Fairgrounds.