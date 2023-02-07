Owensboro Antique Mall, 500 W. Third St., will close on Feb. 28 after 391/2 years in business to make way for an 88,000-square-foot indoor sports complex.
But the business isn’t going away.
Samuel Rafferty, who owned the antique mall for the past 19 years, said that he and six of his 30 antique dealers will be moving to 2119 Frederica St. as soon as the building, formerly a home, can be made ready for retail.
That includes expanding the parking area and making the ground floor handicapped accessible.
“I would like to be in by the end of summer,” Rafferty said.
The two-story building has 3,456 square feet.
But Rafferty said the second floor can’t be used without a lift or an elevator being installed.
He bought the building from Kentucky Wesleyan College.
“I didn’t own the building downtown,” Rafferty said. “I always knew that someday the Gipe family would sell it and I’d have to move. I own this building and that won’t happen.”
More from this section
He said the new building will be used for storage until it’s ready for the public.
The dealers will have the same amount of space that they had downtown, Rafferty said.
The new name of the business will be Owensboro Antiques and More, since it’s no longer a mall.
The “More”, Rafferty said, refers to Kentucky products, jewelry and gifts that will be added.
He said at least half of the antique mall’s business has been from out-of-town people who are visiting the city.
Back when the Executive Inn Rivermont was open, many celebrities appearing there walked over to the antique mall to shop.
“We were like a welcome center,” Rafferty said. “We referred people to other antique stores and restaurants.”
He estimates that there are eight places in town that sell antiques.
Rafferty said, “When God closes one door, sometimes another one opens. I’ve admired this property for many years. I’m so blessed that this opportunity came at this time when our building sold.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.