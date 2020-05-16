Mizkan America’s Ragu brand is teaming up with the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club to send bags of food worth $20 to $25 each to 350 club members and their families in Daviess and Henderson counties in Kentucky and Spencer County in Indiana each Friday during the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s a minimum of $7,000 worth of food and hygiene products a week.
And Steve Winkler, executive director of the club, said Butler County will be added next week.
Chris Poynter, club president, said Butler County is merging into the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club.
And the club plans to create a branch in Ohio County, he said.
The food distribution is being made possible by donations, Poynter said.
“It’s wonderful how people like Ragu have stepped up to help,” he said.
Winkler said, “Schools do a good job of providing food to kids who need it during the week. But we wanted to help with the weekends. We give them enough to last two to three days, maybe four.”
One week, the bags contained spaghetti and Ragu sauce, lunch meat, a loaf of bread, paper towels, toilet paper, canned vegetables, Graham crackers, peanut butter, juice and hygiene products.
The program — Operation Club Cares — is to run through the end of July, Winkler said.
He said Mizkan wanted to help the community where its Ragu sauce plant is located.
“We’re very appreciative,” Winkler said.
He said the company also made a monetary donation to the program, but the amount was not disclosed.
Mizkan is making similar donations in 18 communities where it has plants, according to a news release.
The food bags are distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday.
Barb Pritikin, senior associate brand manager for Mizkan America, said in a news release, “As a food company, we are excited about this new partnership with the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club to help address food insecurity. We wanted to support an organization in the Owensboro community and an institution valued by many of our local employees.”
She said, “We know that many families nationwide are finding their food budgets stretched, and our hope is to be able to provide hunger relief for families in all of the communities where Mizkan operates.”
The Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club began in 1967 for boys only.
Girls were added in 1993.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
