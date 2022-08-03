It was pouring rain around 2 a.m. Tuesday, but the Rev. Pat Bittel and several volunteers didn’t let that stop them from starting the work that needed to be done to cook some 3,000-4,000 pounds of meat for the annual St. Martin Catholic Church barbecue later in the day.
After pouring diesel fuel on the several truckloads of wood and the straw lining the open pits that stretched about 20 feet, the volunteers had little trouble igniting the fire by about 2:45 a.m., said Bittel, the parish priest.
“We never even thought about postponing,” he said. “The meat is already thawed.”
By 10:30 a.m., mutton was roasting over the open fire while dozens of people worked to debone the meat needed for the 1,200 gallons of burgoo. Others prepared the remaining pits for the 400 chickens waiting to be cooked, while nearby a man doused the fire underneath the mutton to prevent the meat from being burnt.
About 125 volunteers contributed to cooking the meat and jugging the burgoo in preparation for hungry patrons starting to line up in the parking lot and down Kentucky 81 early in the afternoon.
“Open-pit barbecuing is a dying art, but we got the young ones here, and they all want to learn” Bittel said. “It takes work, but at the end of the day you’ve fed all these people. It’s just a good feeling. And it’s mainly not about making money. it’s about bringing the parish together. You know these people, and they know you.”
Some, including Texas resident Keith Bumm, travelled from out of state for the annual event. Bumm said he grew up three doors down from St. Martin Catholic and attended school there.
“It’s great food,” he said, “but being around people I grew up with is probably the bigger part of it.”
Bumm recounted fond memories of his childhood Catholic-style picnics, including the dunk tanks and cake walk games. Perhaps his fondest memory was the price of the food.
“You could come in and eat everything for $7,” he said.
Fast forward to 2022, and a gallon of burgoo costs $23 — up from $22 last year and $16 a decade ago, Bittel said.
“Some churches went up to $25 because the price of meat has gone up so much, but we didn’t want to go up that high,” he said.
Still, Bittel said he’s grateful his parish didn’t have to deal with the supply chain issues that affected other events earlier this year.
“Earlier in the summer, some of the churches had trouble getting mutton, and we had trouble getting chicken,” he said. “But now, we didn’t have any trouble at all. We also put in our orders earlier on so we’d know what we need.”
Bittel said he expected to raise about $34,000 from the event, which will primarily be used to fund Catholic schools and help the poor.
