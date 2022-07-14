A few rain showers on Saturday didn’t deter crowds from attending the third and final day of the McLean County Ag Fair.
The annual event, which officially began last Thursday at Myer Creek Park in Calhoun, continued to celebrate the county’s roots of being part of the agriculture industry through a number of happenings ranging from tractor pulls, livestock shows, live entertainment and more.
“All in all, I feel like it’s been a great week and people (have) been able to come out, enjoy and get out of the COVID mode and back into real life,” said Kristie Bowlds, the ag fair’s entertainment director. “Keeping it a free fair and just allowing people to come and eat and socialize has been — by far — one of the best things.”
Though some events like the horse show were canceled due to heavy rainfall Saturday afternoon, events like the parade consisting of tractors, fire trucks, golf carts and horses kept the spirits high.
“The weather did cause a lot of questions and a lot of uncertainty at first, but we’ve seemed to have an open communication with our vendors and our spectators,” Bowlds said.
And they looked on the bright side of things.
“Being a farming community, we have not been upset that it has rained,” Bowlds said. “… We wish it could have (been a) different time, (but) I feel like we have been able to manage everything otherwise.”
Bob Guenthner, park administrator for Myer Creek Park, was pleased with the crowds, especially with the motorsport events.
“…We did have a really good turn out for the mud bog last night,” he said Saturday. “Before the storms, we had a heck of a turnout.”
And the fair kept folks’ hopes up by getting the track ready for tractor pulls after the rain in anticipation for guests coming in from Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee.
Greg Whitson, of Logan County, was in attendance to help out his son Warren Michael, 15, for the youth market swine show, and said they make it a point to come out to the fair every year.
“We got a lot of friends that show (out) here and do the fair, so we come out here and support them and they come to Logan County to support us,” Whitson said. “That’s what the fair life is about.”
Whitson said a big highlight of the fair is the overall camaraderie and being able to catch up with friends, which others agreed with.
“The biggest thing for me is seeing all the people that you might only see here,” said Lee Humphrey, of Utica. “This is the only time of year you for sure will see certain people.”
Bowlds said the community’s support is “imperative” to the fair’s success and for it to continue each and every year.
“…We have ideas and we try to put all this effort forth; but without the volunteers and the sponsorships, then none of this is possible,” she said. “(They help) make it happen.”
