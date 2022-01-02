Rain that swept across the region brought more than 2 inches of rainfall to some counties, closing some state roadways. The rainfall will have a delayed impact and is expected to cause the Ohio River to exceed flood stage in Owensboro later this week.
Meanwhile, winter will finally arrive and bring freezing temperatures, which prompted officials who work with the homeless to implement their “White Flag” emergency shelter plan for tonight.
Sean Poulos, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah, said Owensboro had received between 1.5 and 1.75 inches of rainfall by Saturday afternoon. By that point, the storm threat had largely shifted to the south, so no more than 2 inches of rainfall was expected in the city, Poulos said.
Other areas were hit harder. Muhlenberg County had received 2.6 inches of rain as of Saturday afternoon. Muhlenberg County 911 said there was standing water on some roads, but no roads were closed because of flooding.
“The highest (rainfall) right now in western Kentucky is 4.07 inches in Murray,” Poulos said.
Ohio County received 2.34 inches of rain over 24 hours, Poulos said. Portions of Kentucky 273, Kentucky 2670 and Kentucky 69 in Ohio County were closed Saturday evening due to high water, according to the state highway department office in Madisonville.
Further south, a strong storm damaged businesses and homes in Hopkinsville, according to media reports. Poulos said the NWS would send damage assessments to Hopkinsville to determine if the storm caused a tornado.
Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency for multiple counties affected by the storms. In addition to the possible tornado in Hopkinsville, a tornado was reported to have touched down in Taylor County, damaging multiple homes, according to a release from Beshear’s office.
No more precipitation is forecast for Daviess County until possibly Wednesday night, but the weekend rainfall will cause the Ohio River to exceed flood stage in Owensboro on Thursday. Flood stage is 40.0 feet, and the river is anticipated to reach 40.9 feet Thursday, Poulos said.
Much colder weather is in the forecast for much of the week. Daytime highs will be in the mid-30s Sunday and Monday, will climb into the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, but will only reach the mid to upper 20s Thursday and Friday.
Wind chill Sunday “will probably start the day in the mid 20s and not budge much,” Poulos said. The overnight low on Thursday is expected to be 9 degrees, Poulos said.
A “White Flag” cold weather event has been issued for Daviess County for Sunday evening, which means a temporary shelter will be opened at Owensboro Christian Church if people needing shelter from the cold can’t find room at the Daniel Pitino Shelter or St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter.
If the Pitino Shelter and St. Benedict’s are full, transportation will be provided to take people from the Pitino Shelter to Owensboro Christian Church at 6:15 p.m.
People can call the Pitino Shelter at 270-688-9000, and St. Benedict’s at 270-541-1003, to see if beds are available and if the warming center will be open.
There is a slight chance of snow on Wednesday night and another chance of snow on Thursday.
“Winter looks like it is finally showing up,” Poulos said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
