The author of the Rainbow Book Club’s selection for March may prefer to spell her name in lower case, but the effect on the reader comes out in all capitals.
“All About Love: New Visions” by Bell Hooks (stylized “bell hooks”) talks about love — not necessarily from a romantic standpoint, but from the perspective of what people need, how love is more about actions and caring than flowers and poetry.
“At the moment of my birth, I was looked upon with loving kindness, cherished and made to feel wanted on this earth and in my home,” Hooks writes in the book’s preface. “To this day, I cannot remember when that feeling of being loved left me. I just know that one day, I was no longer precious. Those who had initially loved me well turned away.”
The Rainbow Book Club is a virtual book club formed at the McCracken County Public Library in December 2019, when it discussed “The Picture of Dorian Gray” by Oscar Wilde.
The club focuses on diverse modern and classic literature with LGBTQ+ themes and has met virtually through Zoom since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
All of the books the club discusses are at the McCracken County Public Library or are available through Libby or Hoopla apps.
Devin Cook, the library’s adult services technology assistant, coordinates the book club.
“It was one of the first programs that I started when I got hired full-time here,” she said. “It’s always been something I wanted to do, and I just wanted to take it on and put a more diverse spin on a book club that the library hosts.”
Cook chooses a book each month for members to read and discuss on the meeting dates, which have been at 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month.
“It’s pretty open-ended,” she said. “I’ll usually come with some discussion questions to keep the conversation going. Sometimes, we go off-topic, but it’s like a get-together online.
“Every book I pick is by someone in the community, and normally, the characters are in the community, but sometimes, they’re not. It’s a fun book club; I don’t quiz anyone.”
Hooks — born Gloria Jean Watkins — is a native of Hopkinsville, a Black woman who earned her doctorate from the University of California-Santa Cruz and studied at Stanford.
She is known for works like “Ain’t I A Woman? Black Women and Feminism” (1981) and “We Real Cool: Black Men and Masculinity” (2004). “All About Love: New Visions” was published in 2000.
“This month is Women’s History Month, so I wanted to choose a Kentucky writer who is a woman,” Cook said. “Last month was Black History Month, so I always choose a Black author. I try to tie it in to whatever month we are commemorating at the library.”
“All About Love: New Visions” is an essay series that talks about the gender roles that affect how love is expressed or taught to people, Cook said.
Those wanting to take part in the Rainbow Book Club can join in the Zoom discussion by following the directions on the Rainbow Book Club link on the mclib.net events calendar. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday.
More information about the Rainbow Book Club can be found by calling the McCracken County Public Library at 270-442-2510.
