The decorated Redford Drive home of David and Carol Ralph is the winner of this year’s OMU and the City of Owensboro Neighborhood Alliances Holiday Lighting Contest.

 Submitted photo

David Ralph, director of technology for Owensboro Catholic Schools, has been lighting up his Redford Drive home for Christmas for at least 10 years.

The displays have grown more elaborate over the years, and Ralph has been able to bring his technical expertise into the displays.

