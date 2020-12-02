There’s little chance of ramen noodles being on most people’s wish list for this Christmas.
But for the more than 600 inmates at the Daviess County Detention Center, a 12-pack of ramen noodles may just brighten their Yuletide spirits.
Ramen noodles are considered a delicacy among inmates who place a high value on the instant pasta dish.
“Ramen noodles outside of jail are the cheapest, least expensive food there is, and not very desirable to people outside of jail,” said Joe Welsh, organizer of the ramen noodle fundraiser. “But to people inside jail, it’s like a steak dinner.”
Welsh came up with the ramen noodle idea last year and raised $1,400 to supply a 12-pack to every inmate for Christmas. In 2019, there were more than 700 inmates incarcerated there but COVID-19 has caused the population to drop to about 675, which still calculates to more than 8,000 individual packages.
Although a 12-pack sells for $2.27 at Walmart, a single ramen noodles package costs 80 cents through the jail’s commissary, which is where extra items are sold and are not covered under jail services such as meals.
It also goes against the detention center’s policy to barter or trade for anything, but ramen noodles are known as a form of inmate currency.
“It’s like having cash in jail because it can be your only asset,” Welsh said. “However many noodles you have is how much money you have in jail.”
But Welsh’s plan is to ensure the inmates use the noodles for sustenance, and no inmate will go without a 12-pack come Christmas day.
Welsh, who is the executive director of Friends of Sinners and a former inmate of the detention center, said he not only hears from clients but he also has personal experience with how much ramen noodles are cherished by prisoners.
“It reminds me of the times I was in jail; I didn’t have anyone sending me a whole lot of money,” Welsh said. “…Ramen noodles was the only thing I wanted so I could eat. I was hungry.”
And for this year, Welsh is dedicating the fundraiser to his church — Matthew’s Table, which considers jail ministry one of its main missions.
Roger Chilton and Nick Martin, pastors at Matthew’s Table, estimated that 75% of the congregation has spent time inside the county’s detention center.
“These guys don’t know that the church really does care,” Chilton said. “They hear the stories and that’s good and all, but to see the church actually doing something like this is what’s going to mean the most to them.”
For those looking to donate toward a cause this Christmas season, Welsh said giving toward the ramen noodle fundraiser is an inexpensive opportunity.
“I’m not trying to raise a lot of money,” Welsh said. “There’s a lot of people who want to help or have loved ones in jail or have been there and don’t have a lot of money to help. They can say, ‘Here’s $10; I want to buy four boxes of noodles.’ ”
Jailer Art Maglinger said he was appreciative of both Welsh and Matthew’s Table for being “willing to do something special like this for the inmate population.”
Maglinger added that “small acts of kindness” could make a difference to those serving time at Christmas.
“It is not ideal to be incarcerated and away from your family during the holidays and Christmas season,” Maglinger said. “At the very least, these inmates will recognize that there are members of our community that value them and believe they have an opportunity at redemption.”
A contribution to the ramen noodle fundraising campaign can be made through Welsh’s PayPal account — welsh4411@gmail.com — or calling him at 270-302-1161.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.