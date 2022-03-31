Since 2016, the Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation has been working to provide local families in need with a hand-up, not a handout, through its Hands Up To Succeed program.
Designed to enhance the living conditions of low-income families through the purchase of appliances, furniture and home décor, the HUTS program has uplifted 52 local families.
“There is a huge difference between a hand-up and a handout,” founder Alma Randolph Crump said. “The thought process was to bless those families who are doing everything they can to make ends meet, but it is just not enough.”
Crump said she grew up as a disadvantaged child in Ohio County. When she moved away as an adult, she wanted to do something to help other families in need.
The Alma Randolph Foundation was established in 1993 with the principal purpose of providing clothing to children in need. While the foundation still does that, its primary function shifted to the HUTS program in 2016.
While the full HUTS program includes a completely revitalized living area, with new furniture, appliances and bedding, the foundation also offers what it calls its Emergency HUTS, which is for families who need a specific item, such as a washer and dryer or dinette set, rather than an entire household revitalization.
“We have been blessed since December 2016 to do the full HUTS project and the emergency HUTS projects, that we were able to complete the 50th home (last Saturday), plus bless another family with the full HUTS project and an emergency project,” Crump said.
Owensboro resident Diana Winstead was raising her four grandkids when she became the first person to receive a home makeover through the HUTS program. Today, she is a longtime volunteer for the foundation.
“I first heard about it when they showed up at my house,” Winstead said. “I didn’t even know she was doing this.”
Winstead described that experience as overwhelming and a true blessing for her family. It only felt natural to give something back, she said.
“I didn’t have a choice,” she said. “God laid it on my heart to give back because somebody took the time, cared about me and gave to me.”
When a family is chosen to receive a HUTS project, they are picked up from their home in a limousine and stay at the Holiday Inn Riverfront Hotel while their home is worked on. Winstead decided she would volunteer as a greeter to meet the families as they arrive at the hotel.
“I thought, wouldn’t it be nice if somebody could be there to always greet them and talk to them, tell them about the experience, because you know they are walking into something that they have no idea about,” she said. “We can build a family by telling them, ‘You are going to be blown away, be ready. God is good, look at what is opening up for you.’ ”
Raven Hagan is another recipient of the HUTS program who decided to give something back by volunteering with the Alma Randolph Foundation.
“You just never know what they are going to do, and whenever you come in and see your house, it just blows you away,” Hagan said. “I was just so emotional with it, and now I am able to go and give back to the other families that are getting their home done.”
Hagan said this July will be five years since she benefited from the HUTS program, and she has been volunteering for about that amount of time.
‘It is super important to me, because everything that Alma did for me, I know I could never repay her for that,” she said. “I want to give back, and it is also just amazing to see other families being able to get the same blessing that I did.”
Crump said it costs between $5,000 to $6,000 for the HUTS program to complete each project. Funding comes from a variety of private donations and grants. The nonprofit also partners with organizations like U.S. Bank, American Freight and Murphy’s Appliance to fund the projects at a manageable cost. First Baptist Church also partnered with the foundation to provide a bed, mattress and bedding for any children that might live in the home.
“In the past, prior to COVID-19, we would have a fundraising event,” Crump said. “We have not been able to do so since 2019. Now we really have to rely on other partners stepping forward to help us.”
Reaching a milestone of 50 HUTS projects completed is something Crump said she is still having a hard time believing.
“I am still in shock,” she said. “It feels like it was just yesterday that we announced the HUTS project was being launched.
“In each situation that you are confronted with, the one thing that they all have in common is that they are in need of a hand-up. While it may not seem like to us that we are doing a lot, these families are so grateful.”
For more information about the Alma Randolph Foundation or the HUTS program, visit the Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation Facebook page or call 270-316-4118.
