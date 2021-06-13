Owensboro, like much of the rest of the country, has seen a shortage of homes on the market for more than a year now.
And that’s led to rising prices, with many homes selling for far more than their assessed value.
Linda Kaylor, business manager for the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association, said the average home in the county sold for $156,445 last year.
So far this year, the average sale price is $173,486.
That’s an increase of 11%.
And rising home prices mean rising property assessments — not only for the properties that sold recently but for their neighbors as well.
Rachel Pence Foster, Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator, said preliminary figures — before appeals are heard — show assessments are up 5.89% this year to $6.7 billion.
The total property assessments this year are double the $3.3 billion recorded as recently as 2004.
And the percentage increase is the most since a 5.96% hike in 2005.
Last year, assessments were up 5.5%.
That was also the most since 2005.
“All of these numbers are based on preliminary figures,” Foster said.
There can be changes before the state certifies the numbers, she said.
When property is sold, it is reassessed at the sale price.
And new buildings are assessed when they are completed.
Otherwise, the PVA office reassesses one-fourth of the county each year.
Last year, it was the section south of Parrish Avenue and west of Frederica Street.
This year, it’s the area east of Frederica and south of Parrish.
Assessments risingA sampling of homes on Lake Forest Drive shows one that was assessed at $640,000 is now $800,000.
One that was $565,000 has gone to $650,000.
Another that had been assessed at $272,700 is now $307,400.
One has gone from $295,000 to $306,300; one from $269,200 to $336,100 and another from $312,000 to $372,400.
On Hawthorne Drive, one has gone from $77,700 to $100,800; another from $51,600 to $76,300 and another from $88,300 to $108,600.
One that had been assessed at $103,000 is now $117,300 and one that was $113,700 has gone to $138,900.
Next year, the area east of Frederica and north of Parrish will be assessed.
Foster said this year’s assessments raised the total value of property in Daviess County by $373.6 million to $6.72 billion.
The value of residential property is up $313.3 million.
Commercial property increased by $35.77 million.
And farmland is now worth $24.5 million more than it was a year ago.
Foster said 18 homes are now valued at more than $1 million.
Twelve of them include the house and land.
And for six of them, the $1 million assessment is for the house alone.
Homestead Exemption
Kentucky allows people who are 65 and older or disabled to lower the assessed value of their homes by $40,500 under the Homestead Exemption Act.
The amount increases every two years.
This year, Foster said 9,156 homes get the exemption because of age and another 1,031 receive it because of disability.
She said more than $400 million worth of property is taken off the tax rolls because of the Homestead Exemption.
Of that, $366.7 million is because of age and another $40.29 million is because of disability.
Government buildings, churches and some nonprofits do not pay taxes.
Foster said this year 1,265 of those properties are exempt from taxes.
Their value is now $1.74 billion.
That’s 25% of the value of the taxable property.
Rapidly rising property assessments aren’t just happening here.
They’re happening all over the country.
In Canyon County, Idaho, they’re telling home-owners to expect an average of a 30% increase in their assessments this year.
And some areas of that county are bracing for a 50% increase.
The problem there, like in other parts of the country, is a short supply of houses on the market and soaring prices.
The Washington Examiner reported recently that the median home price in Colorado is $660,000 — up 34% from a year ago.
The story said, “ ‘Since income doesn’t go up automatically with home value, without action these increased taxes could force some people out of their long-term homes,’ Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement on Facebook.”
In Missouri, a bill was introduced in the legislature this year to freeze property assessments “at their last sale price and only allow them to rise with inflation or property improvements, a departure from the state constitution’s current requirement that assessments are tied to a home’s true market value,” the Kansas City Star reported.
Check assessments
People can check their assessments — and their neighbor’s — on the PVA’s website, www.daviessky pva.org.
The site also has a tax calculator that lets people see roughly what their property taxes will be this year — if the rates don’t change.
If nothing changes, city and county governments and school districts will get an increase in the amount of taxes collected without raising their rates.
Daviess Fiscal Court gets taxes from property countywide.
The others have specified taxing districts.
Jim Hendrix, county treasurer, said if nothing changes, the county will collect about $450,000 more in taxes this year without a tax increase.
The various governments won’t know how much the increase will be until the state certifies the assessments later this summer.
People who want to appeal their assessments have to start with a conference with a member of the PVA staff.
If an agreement can’t be reached, the property owner can file an appeal with the Daviess County Clerk’s Office.
The PVA office number is 270-685-8474.
In the past 21 years, the largest increase in assessments was 8.73% in 2000 and the smallest was 0.71% in 2010 — during the Great Recession.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
