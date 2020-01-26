People who purchased raffle tickets for Saturday’s Pappy Van Winkle raffle at J’s Liquors and Cheese Shop had different reasons for wanting one of those rare, 23-year-old bottles of bourbon.
Some saw the chance to purchase a bottle of Pappy as an investment, something they could sell later on Facebook or eBay. One wanted to acquire a rare Pappy to send one of the bottles to a place where the brand is impossible to acquire.
Others, however, wanted a bottle for the most straight-forward reason of all. They wanted to take it home, open it up and drink it.
“Absolutely, I’m planning on drinking it,” said Stacy Shelton, who came from Sebree to purchase raffle tickets for the drawing. But Shelton said, if she won, she wouldn’t be in a hurry to finish the bottle.
“It’s a special occasion bourbon,” Shelton said. Pappy Van Winkle is an uncommon brand of bourbon, with only 84,000 bottles produced each year.
Saturday’s event at the New Hartford Road store was also a special occasion for the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club. The annual event, which is a Boys & Girls Club fundraiser, gets bigger each year.
Last year, the event raised just over $12,000. This year’s raffle netted $16,858 for the organization.
“It allows us to expand some of our programs throughout the year” that might not otherwise be funded, Boys & Girls Club CEO Steve Winkler said after the raffle. With facilities in multiple counties and plans to open an Ohio county facility later this summer, Winkler said the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club will be serving about 5,000 children.
The event is not the chapter’s biggest fundraiser, but it does draw a specialized crowd, Winkler said.
“There are bourbon collectors out there” looking for rare bottles to add to their stock, Winkler said. “Pappy is one of those bottles.”
Gary Mesplay and his son, Brent Mesplay, has purchased “probably 150” raffle tickets between them. The raffle was only for a chance to purchase one of the available 10-, 12-, 13-, 15-, 20- or 23-year-old bottles of Pappy. The people who were drawn for the two bottles of 23 year-old Pappy still had to buy it, at $319 each.
“The 23-year (bottle), it might sit on the shelf,” Gary Mesplay said before the raffle. “The 10-year, we’d sample it this afternoon.”
In all, people won the right to purchase 41 bottles of specialty bourbons.
Brent Mesplay, who has sampled Pappy Van Winkle before, said it was a pleasant experience.
“It was good, tastewise,” Brent Mesplay said. “It really wasn’t anything super special.” But the scarcity of Pappy Van Winkle makes it an interesting find, he said.
“It’s so hard to get,” Brent Mesplay said.
Shelton said the rare bourbon is very good.
“I think it’s smoother, and it finishes well,” Shelton said. “I like smooth things that stay on the palate longer.”
Before the raffle, Scott Payne said if he won a 23-year-old bottle of Pappy, he planned to send it to a friend who could sell it.
“I have a friend in South Carolina, and he has friends that will pay $2,000 for a bottle, because they can’t get it in South Carolina,” Payne said.
In the end, only two people walked away with 23-year-old bottles of Pappy. But Winkler told the crowd the event was “not really about Pappy.”
“It’s really about the investment you’re making in kids in the community,” Winkler said. “I can’t say enough about what you’re doing.”
“I like that (the raffle proceeds) go to charity,” Shelton said. “It’s a win-win.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
