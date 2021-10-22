The Rate Review Board approved Thursday the Regional Water Resource Agency’s request to issue $9.9 million in bonds to pay for its Ravine Sewer Project.
Joe Schepers, RWRA’s executive director, said during the Rate Review Board meeting that the board had previously approved the agency borrowing $9 million, plus a 10% contingency of $900,000 from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority in December 2020 to complete the project.
At that time, he said, the agency was preliminarily approved by the KIA. However, a few weeks ago the KIA published its road map of all the projects throughout the state it would be providing funding for. The Ravine Sewer Project dropped severals spots on the list, and Schepers said “funding is no longer available” from the KIA.
Previously Schepers reported RWRA has slipped significantly from the No. 1 priority on the state’s project priorities list compiled annually by KIA. He said RWRA’s project is now number 14, with multiple projects for the city of Louisville and one by Lexington-Fayette County sitting above it.
He presented the Rate Review Board, which is comprised of the members of the Owensboro City Commission and Daviess Fiscal Court, with a new resolution essentially eliminating the KIA funding from the project, and instead stated it would be bonding the funds. The bonds also would be at a 2.07% interest rate, compared to the 2.5% rate the agency would’ve receive had it borrowed from the KIA.
“So as of today, it would be a better interest rate to go for bonding anyway,” he said.
He said the project isn’t being changed, and the amount being borrowed isn’t changing.
“I am just changing (in the resolution) who we are borrowing it from,” he said.
Charlie Castlen, Daviess Fiscal Court commissioner, inquired about how quickly the project will be completed.
Schepers said the Ravine Sewer Project is currently out for bid, and that bids would be opened Nov. 2. The project is expected to last two construction seasons.
RWRA will now begin selling bonds for the project, which is part of the agency’s Long-Term Control Plan. The Ravine Sewer Project would take an old preexisting tunnel that that zigzags through the area adjacent to the Owensboro Convention Center under buildings and put a new system under the streets.
First Kentucky Securities Corp. will act as the agent for RWRA with the issuance of the bonds.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
