If you’re driving west of Frederica Street downtown, expect detours for the next year or more.
A contractor for the Regional Water Resource Agency is replacing the aging Ravine Sewer, which runs about a mile from First and Walnut streets southwest to Fifth and Monarch streets at a cost of $8.96 million.
The new sewer line will separate the combined sewer into a storm water sewer and a waste water sewer, something that’s required by the federal government.
Work began on March 14 and is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 4, 2023 — 630 days after it began.
Second Street was closed recently for the construction work.
It’s scheduled to reopen in mid-August, Garrett Gordon, RWRA’s director of engineering, said this week.
But other streets in that part of town will be closed for short periods through the end of 2023.
Work has been completed at Seventh and Castlen streets, First and Walnut streets and along Fifth Street, the report said.
When Owensboro was settled in the late 18th century, the ravine was a natural feature of the land, dumping water into the Ohio River near the Veterans of Foreign Wars post.
As late as 1928, a city sewer dumped into the ravine and then emptied into the Ohio River.
But it was eventually filled in.
In 1930, the Owensboro Messenger reported that work on the Locust Street sewer had stopped because workers dug into the old ravine, which the city had filled with rubbish, tin cans, bailing wire and other debris.
The new sewer line was installed in the ravine during the 1930s.
But it’s now nearly a century old and needs replacing, RWRA said years ago.
Bids were taken in 2018, but they came in about $2 million over budget and the project was delayed.
And in 2019, RWRA had to postpone the work because of problems discovered in the Center Street Tunnel that runs under Breckenridge Street.
But the work is progressing well now, Joe Schepers, RWRA executive director, said this week.
• Gordon said work on the Southtown Boulevard Force Main Replacement should be completed by the end of the month.
The manhole at Goetz Drive and Southtown collapsed in February 2021.
The 16-inch force main was hit with one of the dewatering wells being installed.
It was 51-feet deep and could not be fixed by spot repair.
So 1,400 feet of force main had to be replaced.
So far, 900 feet has been installed, Gordon said.
Goetz Drive at that intersection was closed between 2012 and 2015 for work on that sewer line.
But this time, the street in front of Burns Middle and Burns Elementary schools has remained open for most of the time.
