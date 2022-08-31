Nearly three years after she opened Rayelle Collection at 120A W. Second St., Amy Foertsch will be closing the doors.
She announced the closing on Facebook, saying, “I have dreaded making this announcement, but unfortunately, we are closing our doors. We had originally planned for this week to be the last week of our semi-annual sale.
“It will now be the first week to clear out all inventory. We are marking prices down to sell quickly. We will stay open until inventory is gone. On top of inventory, we will be selling furniture, some fixtures, hangers and all things that go with a retail business. I have started marking items down, starting at $5! All sales will be in store only and final.”
Foertsch said Tuesday that she expected to close in the next couple of weeks.
She said, “A lot of things” were responsible for the closing.
The boutique started in Santa Claus, Indiana, in 2017.
Foertsch said she had wanted to open in downtown Owensboro at the time, but couldn’t find any buildings she liked that were available.
The building at 120A W. Second became available when Natasha Stanley moved her Bella Ragazza Boutique to Wesleyan Park Plaza.
Foertsch opened the store in October 2019 and had to close for three months when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.
Rayelle Collection features clothing, shoes, jewelry and handbags for women 16 to 60.
Clothing stores have been hard hit this year with a variety of issues, including supply lines and inflation, analysts say, and many large chains have shuttered stores in recent weeks.
