RiverValley Behavioral Health will host its second annual "Be Kind to Your Mind" mental health art contest.
Students from elementary school to college throughout the seven-county region — Daivess, Hancock, McLean, Ohio, Henderson, Union and Webster counties — are encouraged to create and submit a visual art piece to promote mental health awareness.
A $500 scholarship will be awarded to the project of the year in each division (grades k-6, 7-12 and college students), and the school or organization with the most submissions will earn a $1,000 award.
Entries can be mailed or submitted in person to RVBH-Youth Art, 1100 Walnut St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
For more information, contact Contest@RVBH.com.
