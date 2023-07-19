The Stanley Volunteer Fire Department is commemorating 50 years of service to its community.
And while reaching that milestone is something to celebrate, Jimmy Edelen remembers a time when Stanley and most communities outside of Owensboro’s city limits didn’t have volunteer firefighters responding to blazes and medical emergencies.
Edelen said prior to 1973, a small countywide department sat where the Owensboro Convention Center is now, and it was responsible for covering fires outside the city limits.
“It was a Kentucky initiative to put volunteer departments in communities to save more property and lower the insurance ratings,” said Edelen, who was among Stanley’s first volunteer firefighters. “At that time, the Daviess County Fire Department consisted of one pumper truck and one tanker truck to take care of the whole county.”
In 1972, Judge Pat Tanner and Daviess Fiscal Court began a conservative effort to organize volunteer fire departments in communities throughout the county.
At that time, Edelen said he and his wife were operating a grocery store in Stanley when Tanner approached him about the idea of creating the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department.
“Judge Tanner came down to see if I’d be interested in talking it up,” Edelen said.
By January 1973, Edelen and other Stanley residents began meeting and organizing what would become the community’s volunteer fire department, with Mike Elliott chosen as the first chief.
The department was given a 5-mile radius for its fire coverage, which remains its coverage area today.
“Prior to 1973, we had no fire protection in our area other than the county responding,” Edelen said, “and they were overwhelmed with the way Daviess County was growing at that time.”
The Stanley Volunteer Fire Department received its first fire engine before it had a fire station.
Edelen said the truck was parked inside a farmer’s tool shop until the new station was dedicated in 1975.
“The door to the shop would be left unlocked so we could get to the truck,” said Edelen, who was Stanley’s fire chief from 1984-2010.
Five decades later, a medical truck equipped with a Jaws of Life, a brush fire truck and two fire engines capable of holding 1,000 gallons of water each fill the station’s bay area.
Stephen Smith, who became chief of the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department in 2016, said equipment, training and gear have advanced greatly, but firefighting remains expensive.
Not only do new fire engines come with a starting price of $200,000, it costs more than $3,000 to outfit a single firefighter with the proper turnout gear.
“That’s a turnout coat, boots, pants, Nomex gloves and all that,” Smith said. “The NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) recommends you change your turnout gear every 10 years.”
Daviess Fiscal Court budgets $30,000 per year that’s accessible for all 10 volunteer departments for small expense requests. Fiscal Court will also purchase fire engines based on need.
But volunteer fire departments mainly rely on fire dues collected from property tax bills, grants and fundraisers to pay for training, equipment and other updates.
Before the dues were placed on the property tax bills in 2003, the departments relied on residents in their coverage area to voluntarily mail in their dues.
Edelen said the limited dues response and the challenge of keeping volunteers early on made it even more difficult.
“The first 10 years of the fire department were very tough,” he said, “and we went through a lot of personnel because nobody knew what they were getting into.”
Over the years, an emphasis was also placed on adding fire hydrants in rural areas and in county neighborhoods.
Prior to the hydrants, the only accessible water was from what the trucks could carry or by suctioning, also known as drafting, from a nearby water source, such as a pond or river.
“We had to draft out of the Ohio River and the Green River,” Edelen said. “We had every pond marked on a map; we pumped out of ditches,” he said. “Any water source we could find is what we pumped out of. But I bet there hasn’t been a truck used for drafting in Daviess County in 10 years. …We have an excellent fire system.”
In 1985, car accidents and other medical emergencies were added to volunteer firefighters’ duties.
Edelen said the number of calls increased from less than 20 to more than 100 runs per year, which negatively impacted the volunteer departments.
“That drove a lot of people away from the fire service because that wasn’t what they signed up for,” he said.
The Stanley Volunteer Fire Department currently has 22 active members, with many of them trained as EMTs or EMRs.
Smith said work schedules often determine who and how many respond to emergency calls, but there’s no doubt that whoever shows up will be capable and trained to handle the situation.
“The quality of training isn’t lacking,” Smith said.
