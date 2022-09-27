Mike Bratcher set high expectations for himself Monday.
His goal was to break the state skydiving record of 80 jumps in a single day. Beginning at 6 a.m. and aiming for about one jump every seven minutes, he planned on doing 100 jumps from 2,100 feet.
He wasn’t doing the jumps alone, though. On each jump, he strapped a teddy bear to his chest, bears which would ultimately go to a child in need this Christmas for the Elizabethtown Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program. He also was raising money for the program and the Radcliff chapter of the Disabled American Veterans.
Carol Dougherty of New Albany, Indiana, brought bears to donate and to accompany Bratcher on the jump and to watch. A skydiving enthusiast herself, she said it’s a family tradition for people in her family to jump for their 60th birthday.
“Skydiving is in our heart and we just have fun,” she said.
She said she was happy to contribute to a good cause, too.
“I give to that every year where I’m from and I think it’s a great cause,” she said.
Bratcher’s wife, Victoria Fox-Bratcher, was making sure everything ran smoothly Monday. Numerous volunteers made the process more efficient, from packing parachutes to providing Pedialyte.
“You can have a great idea, but if you don’t have volunteers or people willing to help, you’re not going to get very far,” she said.
She said they had been working out the details for the last seven months.
“We thought it out pretty well before we even advertised we were going to do it,” she said.
Bratcher only had a few moments of downtime after landing before the plane came to pick him up again, just enough time to change parachutes, strap on a new bear and give the occasional update to fans on Facebook when the plane needed to refuel.
The Air Force veteran, who turns 60 in December, wanted to celebrate the milestone birthday with 60 jumps. When he discovered the record was 80 jumps in a day, “he couldn’t get that close and not pass it,” his wife said.
Bratcher completed his first sky dive in 1988 while in the military and later served as a free fall instructor. He now serves on weekends as a lead instructor for Skydive Kentucky LLC at Addington Field at Elizabethtown Regional Airport.
Seth Dukes can be reached at 270-505-1413 or sdukes@thenewsenterprise.com.
