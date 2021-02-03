Daviess County Public Schools has been working on increasing reading proficiency levels for students by the end of their third grade year.
And to further this goal, the district will be providing a virtual collaborative course for educators with leading literacy expert David Liben.
The course will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Liben will be available via Zoom meeting to answer some questions already prepared by DCPS educators, including elementary school instructional coaches and literacy coaches, principals and specifically for other teachers within the first three years of their teaching careers.
Liben is an adviser and senior fellow in literacy at Student Achievement Partners, a nonprofit organization, and is the co-author of “Know Better, Do Better: Teaching the Foundations so Every Child Can Read.”
He and his wife, Meredith, have also published many articles and have worked with educators across the country. He has taught and been the leader of schools at all grade levels during his 35 years in education, according to information provided by DCPS.
Shiryl McAdams, DCPS reading interventionist coach, said this event is meant to be informal, but to help “recharge” educators as they head into the end of this school year, and into the summer months when some literacy “catch-up” might be taking place.
The pandemic caused a lot of disruptions for teachers and students, along with everyone else in the world, and McAdams said the important thing to focus on now is how to move forward.
“Our teachers are still committed to that foundational reading, that instruction, but it looks so different with our hybrid and virtual models,” she said. “Teachers are naturally concerned this will impact student success, but they are all-in as far as doing what’s necessary for kids.”
She said all educators are in the same boat, and that there will be implications from the last 10 months due to the coronavirus.
If educators can attack that head-on with a greater understanding, she said, “students will be that much more prepared.”
“Our goal is to accelerate learning,” she said, adding that the focus is not on gaps in education at this point. “Students are going to be where they are. Our goal is to accelerate their learning to get to where they are going to be successful thinking, readers, and writers.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
