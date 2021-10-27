At the beginning of this school year, Cravens Elementary School students didn’t have access to their library due to ongoing construction at the school.
As a remedy to that issue, the school’s reading team developed a plan to get books in students’ hands. Thus, the Cravens Bookmobile was developed.
At the end of September, the reading team acquired a district van from central office and made a few stops in neighborhoods around the school, delivering snacks and books for students. Best of all, students could keep the books to create home libraries.
Donna Bray, Cravens reading interventionist, was one of the organizers of the event. She recalled being so excited as a kid when the bookmobile would come to her neighborhood. That joy was what she and other organizers wanted to re-create with the Cravens Bookmobile.
The event was such a success the school decided to continue the program, and on Tuesday they made a second stop in neighborhoods surrounding the school.
“We are so excited to do this again,” she said. “The first event was such a success. I’ll never forget driving up to the Pennbrooke neighborhood and seeing kids lined up for the bookmobile.”
Bray said she still gets goosebumps thinking about that.
Some of the students, she said, were with their parents, but some of them rode up on their bikes or walked.
“They were all cheering when we pulled up,” she said. “I about cried, because they were so excited because we were at their neighborhood and we were coming to see them.”
Also at the beginning of this school year, Bray and other educators sent out a survey to students inquiring whether or not they had library cards. When they learned such a small percentage did, they decided to partner with the Daviess County Public Library for the Tuesday bookmobile event.
Representatives from the library traveled with Cravens educators to the neighborhoods to help students sign up for cards.
Taryn Norris, DCPL youth services librarian, said the library has also prepared some literacy-themed crafts for the kids who show up, as well as information about its upcoming programs and services.
“Donna has been very passionate about the whole program,” Norris said. “We are excited to play a small part in that.”
Students who attend the events are able to select at least one book to keep, due to grant funding and donations from community partners. Whether students are selecting books to take home or signing up for a library card to keep a steady flow of books in their home, Bray said the important thing is they are reading.
Reading online is fun for some people, but there’s nothing like holding a book in your hands, Bray said.
“We really just want to get as many books in the hands of our students that we can, because research shows that getting a book in their hands directly correlates with student success and reading achievement,” Bray said.
She also hopes the bookmobile encourages families to read with their children. Reading to children is so much more than humanities and education. It can also provide social emotional benefits for kids, she said.
The school is planning another bookmobile event in November.
Bray said as long as the school has books to give out, they will continue distributing them.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
