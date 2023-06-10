FIREWORKS

Jonathan Brey straightens up bottle rockets on display Friday in the mega bin — where you can buy one and get two free — as employees got Mark’s Fireworks, 3633 Frederica St., ready to open Saturday.

Employees were busy Friday putting the finishing touches on the annual transition of Mark’s Mattresses, 3633 Frederica St., into Mark’s Fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July.

The store will be selling a variety of fireworks beginning today, June 10 through the holiday.

