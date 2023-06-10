Employees were busy Friday putting the finishing touches on the annual transition of Mark’s Mattresses, 3633 Frederica St., into Mark’s Fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July.
The store will be selling a variety of fireworks beginning today, June 10 through the holiday.
The transition gets the company back to its roots, with it initially just being a fireworks dealer. But with fireworks being a seasonal product, the company needed something to provide year-round income.
A tool store was one of the first incarnations, but that only lasted one season. Furniture and mattresses proved a much better fit.
“After being open for about five or six years, we had a couple fireworks stores we wanted to keep year-round, but there was no market to sell fireworks,” said Randy Kessler, the regional manager at Mark’s Mattresses and Mark’s Fireworks. “So we got into the furniture and mattress business, and then it developed into now, we just focus on mattresses. No more furniture; we just stick to what we’re good at.”
Kessler said the key to the business’ success has been its ability to purchase items at discounted prices directly from manufacturers.
More from this section
“We beat everybody at how we buy, and we found better ways to buy our mattresses so we can sell them cheaper, and that’s where the mattress business took off,” Kessler said. “We’ve got certain mattress stores that no longer make sense to switch to fireworks. Of our 18 (stores), I think about 13 or 14 switch over; we’ve got five or six that stay open for mattresses, just because they didn’t do the volume there in fireworks (sales) that other stores did.”
Kessler said the key to success for the business has been cutting out the middleman.
“We are the middleman for a lot of other fireworks companies, as well as mattresses,” Kessler said. “We cut out three or four mark-ups on the way; that’s why we can price them and do the ‘buy one, get one’, and the ‘buy one, get two’ (sales), because we are legitimately cheaper than anywhere you go.
“And it all has to do with the way we buy. And with mattresses, it’s the same way.”
Every brand in the store — fireworks or mattresses — is owned by the company, and Kessler said customers won’t be disappointed by the options.
“Come see us for fireworks!” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.