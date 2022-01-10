While some dreams will most likely remain just that, for those who dream of taking to the clouds as a pilot, that dream can become reality with some time, money and hard work.

For Owensboro resident Richard L. Dixon, his interest in airplanes began during childhood, watching planes zip around the clouds. He was able to turn that passion into a profession after serving in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic between 1961 and 1966.

“I was pretty much all over the world as an aircraft mechanic,” Dixon said Friday while standing in a hangar at Owensboro- Daviess County Regional Airport. “I learned to fly after the Air Force.”

An Owensboro resident since 1972, Dixon spent decades as a professional pilot before opting to build his own airplane about 12 years ago.

Dixon said that while the Van’s Aircraft RV-7 single engine plane is a kit, it still took seven years and thousands of man hours to build.

“This airplane does everything well,” he said. “It is good to take a friend or someone on a ride for a day of local flying. It is really good at cross-country flying, because it is about the fastest home-built out there.”

Before finishing his plane about five years ago, Dixon said he had shares with other people in airplanes, and would maintain a plane in exchange for its use.

With more than 50 years of aviation experience, Dixon said he has certainly seen some changes in the industry through the years.

“When I came into flying there were not that many jobs available,” Dixon said. “Need was being filled by ex-Air Force or people that went to college and had a degree in aviation and a pilot’s license.”

Dixon said it is now easier for new pilots to get some experience and use that to get a job in the industry.

“A lot of people retired during COVID-19, and when the airlines go back to full capacity, there is going to be a big demand for pilots,” he said.

While many people building an airplane will keep track of exactly how much time and money the build ends up costing, Dixon said he has never added everything together and just enjoys the ride.

For local realtor Harini Cardwell, her dream of getting her pilot’s license goes back to her childhood in India.

“I remember my Dad flew somewhere, and my Mom took me to the airport to drop my Dad off, and I saw the plane,” she said. “I was standing there and looking at planes takeoff and land. I was probably about four.”

Cardwell said she decided now was the right time to take the steps to get her pilot’s license, and she began attending school and getting her flight hours last year.

“I think the main thing for me was just getting in a plane and flying for the first time and taking off,” Cardwell said.

She expects to earn her pilot’s license sometime this month. She has a goal of purchasing an airplane before the new year is out.

“That is my goal for this year,” Cardwell said. “Four or five pilots can get together or friends can get together and get a plane.”

Cardwell said she has been doing some work for Blackshape, an Italian based company that produces an ultralight aircraft, and would like to have a career in the aviation industry.

For Michael Boyd, a professor at Owensboro Community and Technical College, owning a small plane gives him the ability to visit family and friends more efficiently and quickly than if he had to drive.

The owner of a small experimental aircraft and a four-seater Rockwell Commander that flies at 150 miles per hour, Boyd said he first received his pilot’s license while he was still a teenager and has been flying since 1979.

“Everyone can get into it,” Boyd said.

Boyd said in years past, he has taught a private pilot ground school, which attracted a wide cross section of society.

“You talk about interesting people,” he said. “I taught one class that had ages 14 to 80, and they just loved it.”

After relocating to Owensboro in 1989 with the intention of staying one year to work for MidAmerica Jet flying pipeline patrol, Boyd said he has enjoyed a successful career in both education and aviation.

Having stored his airplane at a hangar at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport for about 20 years, Boyd said Owensboro’s own airport is a “gem” of an airport, with leadership that understands the private aviation aspect of the industry.

Boyd said to him, as to a lot of pilots, the airplanes that carry them safely through the skies are more than just machines.

“These airplanes tend to have souls,” he said. “I will say goodnight to them when I am leaving the hangar; you trust them.”

Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837