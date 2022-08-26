Canines and handlers made up most of the crowd Thursday inside the Owensboro Convention Center for the River Valley Cluster Dog Show, sponsored by the Owensboro River City Kennel Club and Southern Indiana Kennel Club.
Close to 3,800 dogs are confirmed for this year’s four-day event, and may were already in the show spirit for the 8 a.m. start time.
According to Cindi Ashley Bosley, the show chair, the event got off on the right paw.
“It’s going very well,” she said. “The exhibitors are so pleased with the show site.”
All dogs entered should already be on site, Bosley said. But she said it’s not uncommon to see more pooches and their friends on the weekend.
Bosley said this show is a little different from what people may watch on television with the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and viewing group competition.
“What we’re seeing this weekend is also the classes for the non-champions and the breed competition, and then they progress into the groups,” Bosley said. “There’s a whole lot more to it than what you typically see.”
Jon Weir, 48, of Anderson, Indiana, will be showing his two black Newfoundlands “Cruze” and “Perry” throughout the event.
Weir got into dog shows about five years ago when he got a new puppy. He said it was something he had wanted to try for a long time.
“I had friends that had done it for years, and a couple of them ended up being good mentors to me and showing me the ropes and showing me the ins-and-outs,” he said.
While preparation takes place at the show, Weir said it starts well before they get into the ring.
“Before we got here, (Cruze) got a bath that takes about three hours to (bathe) and dry,” Weir said. “And before he goes into the ring, he spends an hour up on the table every day getting every hair perfect; so when he goes in, he’s as good as we can make him look.”
Shawna Morgan, 27, of Columbus, Ohio, only started showing about six months ago with her 11-month old standard poodle “Vein,” but she has been embraced by the dog show community rather quickly.
“This is wild, but it’s fun,” Morgan said. “It’s kind of like a family. You meet a lot of people and you come together and you see them at all the dog shows. It’s like a little reunion.
“There’s a lot of very welcoming people. There’s a lot of people that will help you or take you under their wing. It’s competitive, but it’s still friendly — for the most part.”
Morgan felt getting into dog shows fit well with her job as a groomer.
“I compete in grooming competitions, so this helps with that and translating to people’s pet grooming and giving them more flair … that they can take home,” she said.
While the dogs and handlers enjoy being able to compete, Bosley said it’s just as much of a thrill for the people to come and watch.
“Especially for the spectators, I feel like it’s a family-oriented environment — something fun to do inside the air conditioning,” Bosley said. “You can watch the dogs being groomed and conditioned and you can also watch the competition.
“It has a lot to offer, and I feel like we have a lot to share as far as the sport’s concern.”
