As runners gear up for the Wendell Foster Half Marathon on Saturday morning, rider-athlete Jesse Gonzalez is excited to be able to participate, with the assistance of runner Peter Kline.
Gonzalez, an 11-year-old at Burns Middle School and member of the academic team, said he has received outpatient services at Wendell Foster since he was 6 months old. He is living with an undiagnosed type of muscular dystrophy.
This is his first time competing in Wendell Foster’s road race, and his goal is to be a rider-athlete in a full marathon.
This is the third Wendell Foster Half Marathon. It serves as a fundraiser for the nonprofit, which works to empower people with disabilities to realize their dreams and potential.
Kline, 69, founder of the “Marathons with Meaning” campaign, will be pushing Gonzalez in a jogger — or running-stroller — for the duration of Saturday’s race.
Kline has participated in more than 100 marathons, 60 of which he has helped a young person with disabilities compete. He trains nearly every day, waking up early each morning to run to work and pushing 120 pounds in his jogger.
“I started running marathons in about 2005 and ran just as a solo athlete for a number of years … then I had a friend who was diagnosed with brain cancer, and I ran the Boston Marathon for a fundraiser for him,” he said. “After doing that for him … I wanted to find a way that I could give back to other people, so I started writing letters to Make-A-Wish and children’s hospitals, asking if they had kids that wanted to run a marathon but, maybe because of a physical disability, couldn’t do it completely by themselves.”
After much convincing over the years, Kline said duo teams have become a normalcy in the racing world, with teams in almost every major race in the country.
“We’ve definitely changed the world out there a little bit in allowing these special needs people out there an opportunity to compete,” he said.
What is more, he said, is that the whole race will be a team effort, with them each keeping the other motivated throughout the race.
“Jesse and I have already bonded, and we know we’re going to have a great time out there,” Kline said.
Gonzalez said he is excited to be able to participate and expects to have a good time.
“Somebody asked if I would like to do it, and I was like, ‘heck yeah, I’ll do it,’ ” he said. “The experience would be really fun, I thought.
“I’m really excited for it, and I just can’t wait.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
