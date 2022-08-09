Though musician and Blackford Creek frontman Dan Hall may have not been born into a family of performers, he found people in the music business just a few minutes away from his childhood home in the Knottsville and Maceo area.
“I grew up right down the road from Marty Brown,” he said. “(I would listen) to his cassette tapes and his dad (Vince) showed me … guitar.”
Hall began to play guitar at 16 and began to perform publicly playing and singing gospel music in church until he was about 20, which Hall said may be a surprise for those who’ve known him.
But he feels those roots are on display when he’s on stage.
“When (people) come and see me perform, they say that every song I sing is believable,” Hall said. “I think that comes from gospel music. …Anybody can sit here and sing ‘Amazing Grace,’ but to believe in that song and present it that way.
“Every single song I sing, I try to live. I try to put myself in that situation.”
Hall formed the band Blackford Creek around 2013, named after growing up near the stream of its namesake that runs through Daviess and Hancock counties.
At first, the band consisted of a number of rotating musicians that would come “in and out” and played popular shows at the Boiler Room Bar and The Yellow Rose.
“That’s where we really made our mark,” Hall said. “We were there more than anybody — we were there two to three times a month.”
Hall said the group started to gain traction when they played the Big O Music Fest in both 2013 and 2014, opening for the likes of Jake Owen, LoCash (formerly LoCash Cowboys), Colt Ford and Justin Moore.
From there, Hall was able to make connections with some major artists and booking agents that led the group out to play on shows and tours with singer-songwriter David Allan Coe, country musicians Tracy Lawrence and Rodney Atkins and country rock band Confederate Railroad — with the latter being hailed as one of the highlights of Hall’s career.
And this Saturday, the group will be playing opening up for Grammy Award-nominated singer Terri Clark alongside the Andy Brasher Band at the Muhlenberg County Agricultural Center in Powderly.
While the band has seen a number of lineup changes throughout the years, Hall has been leading the charge as a three-piece alongside drummer Clint Combs and bassist Jim Durham, with Combs being part of the group for the past five years.
Hall feels the current lineup, despite nothing but appreciation for the former members, has been the most stable and wants everyone to be able to shine individually.
“I don’t like being the center of attention,” he said. “The way I do shows is that I’m constantly drawing attention to the other guys — whether I’m joking on them to get everybody to laugh with them or at them or I’m introducing them with big energy ….”
The band also plans to release their first full-length record “How High is the Water” this coming fall, which Hall said will be a tribute to Johnny Cash — someone that Hall found to have similar qualities in terms of struggles with alcohol before taking more responsibility in the past year.
“I’ve lived pretty much his life,” Hall said. “...Maybe Johnny Cash influenced me in the wrong ways a little, but I wouldn’t trade it. It helped me see his talent, … his writing style, his presentation.
“I’ve lived the outlaw (life), got in trouble — not with the law — (but) people stopped believing in me for a while, and I don’t blame them.”
Hall said the group has always had the foundation of not conforming by playing music they feel is the most honest interpretation of what the band is about and not worrying about playing popular tunes just to grab attention.
“We demand to play what we like,” he said. “We pick songs that mean something. We play real traditional country music with a side of rock. …We do what fits us.”
When choosing covers, Hall and company make it a point to put their own stamp on the arrangements and create their own original interpretations.
“If I decide not to do the exact lead or the exact signature lick that’s on there, I make one that’s just as strong (and) just as meaningful,” he said. “That’s really our catch ….”
Despite the success Hall and the group have seen, he keeps in mind that the experience in the music industry is a “rollercoaster” full of ups and downs and holds himself accountable to stay motivated, coupled with the support from the fans and his parents.
“In this business, you can watch it boom and you can watch it fizzle,” Hall said. “The trick is you can’t quit; if you do quit, you’re going to quit on a down note. …I’ve had to stay steady and strong through those low moments ….”
It’s been important for Hall to also help other local musicians navigate through their own journeys such as Johnathan Fuqua and Zach Jennings.
“I get to watch them grow and know that … I have a part in that,” Hall said.
And the art form has simply just become a part of him and enjoys what his talent brings to others.
“I can’t think of anything that’s not cliché — but I eat, sleep and breathe music,” Hall said. “...When I’m on stage, I feel like I’m helping those people. Music is healing. Whether I bring them up, whether I bring them down, whether it’s a fun song, a slow song or a sad song — I can see and tell that I moved those people. That’s why I’m still performing.”
For information, visit facebook.com/blackfordcreekmusic or instagram.com/blackford_creek.
