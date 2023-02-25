Picture me standing at my front window, arms folded across my chest, foot tapping impatiently.
That’s a pretty accurate depiction of how I feel as I wait — even if not literally at my window — for the arrival of spring.
I took down my Christmas lights in late December, or, more accurately, asked my tall son to take them down for me. All he has to do is reach up and lift the string off the hooks that line the front beam on my porch, whereas I have to stand on a wobbly stool, made even more precarious by the fact that I’m pretty wobbly myself sometimes.
But in the meantime, my evergreen wreath is still on my door because it seems too early to replace it with the pretty spring wreath of woven forsythia branches.
On the other hand — my brave, bright, beautiful, beloved daffodils have begun to peek out from among the blanket of dead and decaying leaves lining the flower bed. I see them also growing along the sides of the highway, cheerful and defiant as they take their stand against the cold, grey winter.
I look at the calendar, then at the weather forecast, satisfied that the blizzards sweeping from Oregon to Vermont will stay well north of us, wondering if this is winter’s last stand of the season … hoping it is.
Because I am ready for spring, more ready than I’ve ever been before.
I am ready to shake off the grey clouds and dead grass and frosty windows. I am ready to welcome blue skies and green buds and sunshine, sweet sunshine, everywhere.
I am ready to walk outside and hear the merry melody of birds, the warm buzz of the bee. I want to breathe deeply of the sweet aroma of the hyacinth and honeysuckle.
I don’t want to shiver and huddle against the icy knife of the cold wind, but am eager to open my arms wide and embrace the warm caress of a spring breeze.
Alas; the calendar reminds me that it is still February, and we know from bitter experience that the potential for winter weather lingers still.
But who knows? And, more importantly, who cares?
Maybe spring is just waiting for our invitation.
So this weekend, I will lift the evergreen wreath from its hook. I will open the door of the decorative lantern on my porch and remove the red and silver ornaments, and replace them with a bouquet of colorful flowers.
Regardless of which way the wind may blow in the weeks ahead, at least it will be spring at my house and in my soul.
