If there is one thing that Southern Lanes Owensboro owner Don Litten wants the public to know, it’s that the former Bowlodrome is no longer your father’s bowling alley.
“Back in the day it used to be called a bowling alley, then it was the bowling center, and now it is family entertainment center,” Litten said Thursday. “Bowling lanes by themselves will not survive today. You have to have the extras to take care of the family, instead of just the dad coming here and bowling.”
Litten, who also owns bowling centers in Bowling Green and Hopkinsville, is gearing up to open Southern Lanes Owensboro sometime next week.
“If everything goes well in the next couple of days, maybe Tuesday or Wednesday,” he said.
Litten and his crew have spent months converting the former Bowlodrome into a modern, family-friendly bowling center, complete with an arcade, bumper cars and 16 newly-resurfaced lanes.
“We have done a lot,” he said. “We have just about gutted everything out. We put in new bumpers, new gutters, we resurfaced the lanes, put in new chairs, new scoring, laser tag, bumper cars, arcade, redone the bar, redone the snack bar.”
Litten said he has a passion for taking old, outdated bowling alleys and breathing new life into them. His Owensboro location is the sixth of seven bowling alleys he has relaunched in this way.
“I had a couple people call me from Owensboro and say ‘hey, they are going to close the bowling alley down, and it has been there forever, and we don’t want to see it shut down,’ ” he said.
Litten said the major challenges with the former Bowlodrome was the age of the building and the equipment inside it.
“The major challenges here was just bringing everything up to par,” Litten said. “Everything was old, rotten and just terrible.”
The bowling center originally planned to open in November, but construction delays pushed it back.
Litten said he’s confident the Owensboro community will be supportive of his newest Southern Lanes location, and he is looking forward to seeing bowling shoes sliding across the floor.
The bowling center is already scheduled to host some league tournaments, with a full season of league play on the horizon in the coming year.
“We have been blessed, we do very well,” Litten said. “I never go into an area to try and take business away from anybody, but the new theme is everything together.
“You could put a laser tag up, and it would do okay, but not very well. Bumper cars, you could put that somewhere by itself, and it doesn’t do very well, but you put all that together and they all do well.”
For more about Southern Lanes Owensboro, visit its Facebook page.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
