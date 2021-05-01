Perhaps, after a year of staying home, you’re thinking about taking the family and flying to the fall break vacation destination of your dreams this year.
But, maybe the COVID-19 pandemic canceled more than your 2020 vacation plans. When offices that issued REAL ID licenses were closed so people could social distance and not cram together in large groups, getting a REAL ID became a pretty difficult task, even when offices began resuming some business hours.
Well, if you were lamenting that you’d be grounded again this year without a REAL ID, you’ll be happy to know that the national deadline for having a REAL ID in order to fly has again been postponed.
Instead of needing a REAL ID by Oct. 1, you now have until May 3, 2023. Until then, Kentucky residents can still fly with their regular driver’s licenses.
“This was the decision of the Department of Homeland Security,” said Chuck Wolfe, executive director of public affairs for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Kentucky’s difficulty issuing REAL IDs last year was mirrored across the country.
“Kentucky’s experience is like every other state’s,” Wolf said. “Circuit Clerk’s offices were closed to in-person services” or operated with limited staff.
When the new deadline arrives, travelers over the age of 18 will need a REAL ID or another form of documentation accepted by the Transportation Security Administration to pass through airport security.
At least you won’t have to travel far: Daviess County has one of the state’s regional REAL ID offices at 2620 Kentucky 81.
Of course, if you never plan on flying, you’ll never need a REAL ID. But for his year, 2022 and at least the first quarter of 2023, you’ll be able to fly just fine on your traditional state ID.
“The status quo will continue,” Wolfe said.
