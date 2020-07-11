The REAL ID deadline has been extended to October 2021, but for the foreseeable future, acquiring one won’t happen in Owensboro-Daviess County.
Prior to what was supposed be the 2020 REAL ID rollout, the Kentucky Transportation Department took control of REAL ID in an effort to streamline what has historically been an unruly and often delayed process, said Daviess County circuit court clerkJennifer Hardesty Besecker.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a small office providing REAL ID services in Owensboro as officials with Daviess Fiscal Court and the state worked to find a permanent brick and mortar location to serve local citizens. As with many things right now, the small office is closed and the search for a permanent spot is on hold. But there is an option for those who wish to get a jump on acquiring a REAL ID, Besecker said.
“The transportation cabinet is handling all REAL IDs from now on,” she said. “Right now, those interested in getting the ID can go to the offices in Frankfort, Madisonville or Lexington. They can go to drive.ky.gov to make an appointment. The office that was housed here offering REAL IDs has closed and will not open back up.”
Besecker also stressed to those choosing and eligible to utilize the mail-in license renewal option that the box on the renewal marked DM is not for acquiring a REAL ID.
“I think people have been marking that for a combination driver’s and motorcycle license believing that it was for a REAL ID,” she said. “In conversations we have had with people, they have been confused believing that they would receive the REAL ID by checking that box. The clerk’s office has nothing to do with REAL ID. For those, they will have to make an appointment with the transportation department.”
For more information regarding REAL ID, visit drive.ky.gov.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
