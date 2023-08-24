REAL Southern Gospel is coming to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum on Dec. 1-2.

Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, says it will be “a vibrant experience that gives us an opportunity to showcase Owensboro to a new audience of visitors.”

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.