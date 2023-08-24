REAL Southern Gospel is coming to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum on Dec. 1-2.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, says it will be “a vibrant experience that gives us an opportunity to showcase Owensboro to a new audience of visitors.”
The CVB is promoting the weekend with a $649 package that includes two nights in a downtown hotel, dinner catered both nights by Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn and preferred seating both nights in Woodward Theatre.
“I couldn’t be more excited to join forces with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum,” said Les Butler, REAL Southern Gospel organizer. “REAL Southern Gospel will be bringing world-class Southern Gospel Music to this world-class facility. We can’t wait.”
The lineup features The Hoppers and The Williamsons on Dec. 1 and Barry Rowland & Deliverance, New Ground and the Dixie Echoes Quartet on Dec. 2.
Butler, a Southern gospel veteran, launched REAL Southern Gospel Radio, a streaming radio station and app, two years ago, saying, “There are many high-quality artists producing REAL SGM today that we seldom get to hear. Why? I don’t know. But it’s time for that to change.”
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said, “Southern gospel music is baked into the DNA of bluegrass. Bluegrass has always had a strong gospel music influence and for good reason. It’s part of the cultural roots of bluegrass, and I can think of no better way to make a joyful noise at the Hall of Fame than with two full days packed with great Southern gospel music.”
The performances will be broadcast live on the REAL Southern Gospel Radio Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.