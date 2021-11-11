The Owensboro Innovation Academy Maker Space continues to provide students with an opportunity to gain real-world experience while also assisting other students, teachers and school officials with integral projects.
The Maker Space, which was developed in 2018 with grants from Toyota, DART and Southern Star, is a classroom with 3D printers, a laser cutter, a Cricut machine and other big-scale printers. Students who take the Maker Space class are called assistants, and they receive project work orders from their peers, teachers and community partners.
Henry Chubb, 17, is a senior at OIA who has been a Maker Space assistant since the beginning of this school year. He said the practical experience he has gained working in the classroom has been beneficial.
When Henry and the other assistants receive a work order ticket, they go through a step-by-step process to fulfill the order. They become certified to work on the machines, which Henry said will help him in his post-secondary goals.
“What I gained from this is a lot of experience with very technical things, like how to use a laser cutter and a 3D printer,” he said. “It’s a lot of hands-on practice with these types of machines. After high school I plan on doing something in the manufacturing field. Knowing how to use something like the laser cutter is very beneficial to me.”
Having the technology and materials available not only helps students gain real world experience, it also benefits the school, said Stephanie Gray, OIA engineering facilitator.
For example, this year school officials realized there was an issue in which students accidentally bumped emergency buttons that hang on the walls in some classrooms. As a solution, students in the Maker Space 3D printed covers to help protect those buttons, which helped solve the problem.
Last school year, OIA students helped Owensboro Public Schools maintenance staff cut plexiglass. They also made 3D-printed stands for the plexiglass that was placed in the cafeteria and other areas to help separate students for safety from the coronavirus.
Students also have 3D-printed classroom supplies for themselves and their peers. Last year they saved the school about $1,700 in material costs when they printed kits to help students plot, draft and print items for assignments.
These projects would not have been possible, Gray said, without the grants the school received, which were all used to help build the student Maker Space. Those grants helped to purchase the 3D printers and other necessary equipment to effectively teach engineering students.
The program received the $42,000 Toyota grant and the $50,000 DART grant in 2018, and it has received continued financial and educational support from Southern Star for several years.
